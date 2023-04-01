Cooking with Kids: Good avocados can be hard to find

Good avocados can be tricky to find. Often when you buy them, they seem nice and ripe, but are black once you slice through, or quite tough and hard.
Guacamole
A simple recipe for an all-time favourite.
Servings1
Preparation Time 15 mins
Total Time 15 mins
Course Side
Cuisine Mexican
Ingredients
2 nice ripe avocados
1 large lime
a pinch of salt and a pinch of cracked black pepper
½ of a red chilli
¼ of a small red onion
a bunch of fresh coriander
Method
First ask a grown-up to cut both of the avocados in half. Scoop out the nice soft green flesh with a big spoon.
Juice the lime and mash the avocado in a bowl with the lime juice. Add in your salt and pepper. Taste a small bit on a clean spoon to see if you need to add more salt and pepper.
Carefully chop up the ¼ of the red onion into very small little cubes or pieces.
Carefully chop the red chilli into very tiny pieces.
Stir the onion and chilli into the avocado.
Rip-up the coriander with your fingers, into small pieces, or chop it up.
You can either add the coriander into the guacamole or sprinkle it on top. It has a strong flavour and not everyone likes it, so if it is on top, they can take scoop without the coriander. Stirring it in will add a stronger flavour to your guacamole dip. It is up to you, the chef.
Hummus
Quick and easy - the perfect dip!
Servings4
Preparation Time 20 mins
Total Time 20 mins
Course Side
Cuisine Middle-Eastern
Ingredients
1 tin chickpeas, they are generally 400g
½ a clove of garlic
2 tsp tahini paste
½ tbsp lemon juice
2 tbsp natural yoghurt
1 tbsp olive oil
a pinch of salt and a pinch of cracked black pepper
Method
Use a tin opener to open the tin of chickpeas. Pour the liquid from the tin into a bowl and keep it for later. Ask a grown-up to help as the edges at the top of the tin might be sharp.
Crush your garlic.
Put the chickpeas into your blender. Add the crushed garlic, the tahini, lemon juice, yoghurt and olive oil to the blender. Pour in half of the liquid from the chickpea tin. Add your salt and pepper. Turn on your blender and blitz everything together until it is a smooth paste. If it is dry, or too thick add some more of the liquid and blitz it again. Taste and see if you need to stir in a little more salt and pepper.
You can grow new potato plants from some spuds in your cupboard. Now is the time to start planning if you want a good crop of your very own. You start something called ‘chitting’. This means allowing little green sprouts to form on your potatoes before putting them outside in the soil.
You can grow potato plants in an old sack on a balcony, or in a garden. To chit your potatoes simply place them into an egg carton and leave them to sit in a cool bright place for about three weeks, until little sprouts form. You want the sprouts to be about a centimetre and a half before planting the potatoes in nice rich soil.