Derval O'Rourke: Dip into the world of ice-swimming

I live near the sea and in recent years I’ve watched as more and more people brave the freezing water for a quick dip or swim, every day of the year there are people in the sea around the coast.
- For a whole week, try ending your shower with a cold blast for 30-60 seconds! See if you feel a difference in your body or mood! You might be surprised!
- Stand tall, and raise your knee to form a right angle 30 times. Do this with each knee. This can be done while making a cuppa or taking a break from sitting at your desk for a few minutes!
Chicken & Butternut Squash Salad
A delicious and nutritious salad recipe!
Servings4
Preparation Time 35 mins
Cooking Time 10 mins
Total Time 45 mins
Course Main
Ingredients
quinoa
60g butternut squash, peeled and cut into chunks
100g chicken breast fillet, sliced
40g tinned chickpeas drained and rinsed
4 spring onions, thinly sliced
Handful fresh coriander, roughly chopped
1 lime, juiced
Zest of half lime
8 cherry tomatoes, quartered, to garnish
Salt and pepper, to taste
For the seasoning:
1/4 tsp cayenne pepper
1/4 tsp ground cinnamon
1/4 tsp ground cumin
1/4 tsp ground coriander
1/4 tsp smoked paprika
1 tsp sea salt
Half garlic clove, crushed
Juice of half a lime
Method
Mix the ingredients for the Moroccan seasoning in a small bowl.
Place the quinoa and 160ml water in a saucepan over a high heat and bring to the boil, stirring occasionally.
Cover and reduce the heat to low. Simmer for 10-12 minutes until the liquid is absorbed and the quinoa is tender.
Set aside to cool. Place the butternut squash in a bowl with a teaspoon of Moroccan seasoning and toss.
Heat the olive oil in a non-stick frying pan over a medium heat.
Add the butternut squash and cook for 3-4 minutes or until all sides are lightly browned, turning occasionally.
Add the chicken and cook for 3-4 minutes until cooked through. Set aside to cool.
To serve, place the butternut squash, chicken, quinoa, chickpeas, pepper, coriander, lemon juice and zest in a serving bowl. Season with salt and pepper. Toss gently to combine.