Derval O'Rourke: Dip into the world of ice-swimming

I live near the sea and in recent years I’ve watched as more and more people brave the freezing water for a quick dip or swim, every day of the year there are people in the sea around the coast.

I’m sure you all know at least one person who has been brave enough, or crazy enough, to partake in this activity. While swimming can be such a great activity to do and a great way to keep your body mobile and strong, there has been an increase in the discussion revolving around the benefits of cold-water swimming and how this can affect your physical and mental health. This week I’ll talk about sea swimming and in recipes I’ll share a gorgeous salad.

While this idea is relatively new to lots of us here in Ireland, many Nordic countries have sworn by this activity for generations. In these countries it is generally thought that regular swimming in cold water can help to improve mood, energy, cardiovascular health and ease stress! It is often referred to as ice swimming, cold/winter bathing or winter swimming.

There are countless testimonials from people who maintain that this activity is what has led to their continued good health and happiness. Remember up to 70% of our human body is water so being in the water is very natural for us.

What exactly is ice swimming?

It is broadly agreed that this activity takes place in waters that are colder than 15˚C.

According to Met Eireann the average water temperature in Ireland rarely gets higher than 16˚C even in summer. This means that many of us have probably partaken in this activity many times in our lives.

Though in many Nordic countries the temperature of the water can get down to 2˚C with the surrounding air temperature being even colder. This is why with ice swimming it is probably more accurate to describe it as taking a dip in the water, rather than doing any type of long-distance swimming.

In conditions like this it is considered a great feat to stay in the water for 30 seconds to a minute. It is very normal to go between the cold water and a hot sauna multiple times.

It is thought that the combination of hot and cold can help to increase blood flow and circulation in your body.

What actually happens to your body when you dip into water this cold? The shock of the cold water will trigger a stress reaction from your body, causing your heart rate to rise dramatically and adrenaline to flood your system. Intentionally putting your body under this type of stress is not often thought of as a productive thing to do.

However, if you do this consistently and in a controlled manner, your body will adapt over time and this physical reaction will gradually lessen.

This will then allow you to experience the many supposed benefits of this. Plenty of swimmers will say that they feel energised after swimming, and will experience a sort of high that could be attributed to the surge in adrenaline that you experience when you take a dip in the cold water.

These types of physical bodily reactions do have scientific reasoning behind them.

However, there are numerous accounts of improved mental health in the wake of consistent cold water swimming as well.

It is always recommended that you never go swimming alone, and this has resulted in lots of small groups or clubs being created. Cold water swimming can be a great social activity to do, especially if you are just

beginning your journey with it.

It is important to surround yourself with people so as to be as safe as possible, with the benefits of finding a group of people who you feel connected to. If you are interested in water and its connection to wellbeing I spotted a book called Blue Spaces: How and Why Water Can Make You Feel Better by Catherine Kelly.

It looks like a great read that would motivate people to go for a dip.

Fitness Tip: Stand tall, and raise your knee to form a right angle 30 times. Do this with each knee. This can be done while making a cuppa or taking a break from sitting at your desk for a few minutes!