Colm O'Gorman's twist on a classic - how to make chipotle turkey and pork burgers

If you want an alternative to beef burgers every now and again, but do not want to compromise on flavour, then these Chipotle Turkey and Pork Burgers are exactly what you are looking for. Turkey meat is leaner and lighter than beef, but it can lack flavour and well, juiciness, and burgers really should be juicy and flavourful. Combining some pork mince with the turkey, and adding some seasoning and spices hits all the right buttons.

Serve in a toasted bun with lettuce and tomato and top off the burgers with a chipotle mayonnaise, thinly sliced or pickled red onion and pickled jalapenos and I promise you; you will be in burger heaven. I live with a very exacting food critic, and these burgers were proclaimed as the best he has eaten, which believe me, is almost impossibly high praise!