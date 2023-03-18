Michelle Darmody: How to make homemade wraps and rainbow wrap sandwiches

Wraps are handy as they can include lots of different ingredients and children can choose to include what they like best. The first recipe is for the actual wrap itself. Homemade wraps might not be as bendy and easy to roll as the ones that you buy in the shop, but they are very tasty and can be fun to make.
Making the dough is a sticky business. You can remove bits of dough from little hands by getting them to rub some flour between their palms, and fingers so the bigger bits of dough will come off. Then a warm wash should do the rest.
You can add some cold chicken or other sliced meat into the wrap sandwiches to bulk them up.
For preschool and young primary school children simply washing and patting dry vegetables is a good activity. It gets them into the kitchen, builds familiarity and they usually love to help. They can also help with the eating.
Homemade wraps
The building blocks of a kiddie-friendly wrap sandwich.
Servings6
Preparation Time 30 mins
Cooking Time 5 mins
Total Time 35 mins
Course Main
Cuisine Mexican
Ingredients
100g of plain flour
100g of self raising
a pinch of salt
100mls of warm water
2 tbs of a light-coloured olive oil
Method
In a big bowl you can mix the two flours and salt together. It feels nice to do this with your hands. When you are baking or cooking you need to wash your hands first.
Add a little of the water to the bowl and stir it into the flour. Do this a few times until all of the water is mixed with the flour.
Add in your oil and mix it in as well.
Now you need to knead the dough, this means pushing and pulling it with your hands until it is smooth. Kneading helps to really mix the ingredients and it also helps the dough to become stretchy, so that you can roll your wraps really flat.
When you have kneaded the dough for about four minutes it should be smooth. You might want to take breaks or get an adult to help if your arms are tired.
Break up your dough into six little balls and leave them to sit on a plate for ten minutes.
Sprinkle flour onto a countertop and roll each ball as thin as you can into a circle. Turning it regularly as you roll will help you get a nice round shape.
Ask a grown up to heat a large flat frying pan with a very small amount of olive oil in it. Fry your wrap until very lightly golden then turn it over. It will take less than 30 seconds on each side. Put them on a plate as you cook them and cover with a tea towel until they are all made.
Rainbow wrap sandwiches
Crunchy and colourful - a firm favourite.
Servings1
Preparation Time 10 mins
Total Time 10 mins
Course Side
Ingredients
2 wraps
2 spoons of mayonnaise
2 lettuce leaves or some fresh green herbs
¼ of a red pepper sliced or some slices of tomato
a half a small carrot grated
sweetcorn kernels or grated cheddar cheese
roasted beetroot cut into thin strips or pickled red onion
Method
Lay your wrap out flat. Spread a little mayonnaise onto it with a spoon. Lay your lettuce or herbs on next.
Add your favourite rainbow colours to the centre of the wrap. Roll the wrap up tightly. If you want to take it to school, or somewhere else to eat later, wrap it up in some baking parchment or with tin foil.
