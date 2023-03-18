Michelle Darmody: How to make homemade wraps and rainbow wrap sandwiches

Wraps are handy as they can include lots of different ingredients and children can choose to include what they like best. The first recipe is for the actual wrap itself. Homemade wraps might not be as bendy and easy to roll as the ones that you buy in the shop, but they are very tasty and can be fun to make.

Making the dough is a sticky business. You can remove bits of dough from little hands by getting them to rub some flour between their palms, and fingers so the bigger bits of dough will come off. Then a warm wash should do the rest.