Michelle Darmody: How to make homemade wraps and rainbow wrap sandwiches

"For preschool and young primary school children simply washing and patting dry vegetables is a good activity"
Pic: iStock

Sat, 18 Mar, 2023 - 21:00
Michelle Darmody.png
Michelle Darmody

Wraps are handy as they can include lots of different ingredients and children can choose to include what they like best. The first recipe is for the actual wrap itself. Homemade wraps might not be as bendy and easy to roll as the ones that you buy in the shop, but they are very tasty and can be fun to make. 

Making the dough is a sticky business. You can remove bits of dough from little hands by getting them to rub some flour between their palms, and fingers so the bigger bits of dough will come off. Then a warm wash should do the rest.

You can add some cold chicken or other sliced meat into the wrap sandwiches to bulk them up.

For preschool and young primary school children simply washing and patting dry vegetables is a good activity. It gets them into the kitchen, builds familiarity and they usually love to help. They can also help with the eating.

Homemade wraps

recipe by:Michelle Darmody

The building blocks of a kiddie-friendly wrap sandwich.

Homemade wraps

Servings

6

Preparation Time

30 mins

Cooking Time

5 mins

Total Time

35 mins

Course

Main

Cuisine

Mexican

Ingredients

  • 100g of plain flour

  • 100g of self raising

  • a pinch of salt

  • 100mls of warm water

  • 2 tbs of a light-coloured olive oil

Method

  1. In a big bowl you can mix the two flours and salt together. It feels nice to do this with your hands. When you are baking or cooking you need to wash your hands first.

  2. Add a little of the water to the bowl and stir it into the flour. Do this a few times until all of the water is mixed with the flour.

  3. Add in your oil and mix it in as well.

  4. Now you need to knead the dough, this means pushing and pulling it with your hands until it is smooth. Kneading helps to really mix the ingredients and it also helps the dough to become stretchy, so that you can roll your wraps really flat.

  5. When you have kneaded the dough for about four minutes it should be smooth. You might want to take breaks or get an adult to help if your arms are tired.

  6. Break up your dough into six little balls and leave them to sit on a plate for ten minutes.

  7. Sprinkle flour onto a countertop and roll each ball as thin as you can into a circle. Turning it regularly as you roll will help you get a nice round shape.

  8. Ask a grown up to heat a large flat frying pan with a very small amount of olive oil in it. Fry your wrap until very lightly golden then turn it over. It will take less than 30 seconds on each side. Put them on a plate as you cook them and cover with a tea towel until they are all made.

Rainbow wrap sandwiches

recipe by:Michelle Darmody

Crunchy and colourful - a firm favourite.

Rainbow wrap sandwiches

Servings

1

Preparation Time

10 mins

Total Time

10 mins

Course

Side

Ingredients

  • 2 wraps

  • 2 spoons of mayonnaise

  • 2 lettuce leaves or some fresh green herbs

  • ¼ of a red pepper sliced or some slices of tomato

  • a half a small carrot grated

  • sweetcorn kernels or grated cheddar cheese

  • roasted beetroot cut into thin strips or pickled red onion

Method

  1. Lay your wrap out flat. Spread a little mayonnaise onto it with a spoon. Lay your lettuce or herbs on next.

  2. Add your favourite rainbow colours to the centre of the wrap. Roll the wrap up tightly. If you want to take it to school, or somewhere else to eat later, wrap it up in some baking parchment or with tin foil.

Activity: Making banana yogurt pops

You will need two tablespoons of natural yogurt – depending on the size of your ice pop moulds - and a half a soft banana. A child can help to mash the banana into a mush then mix this with the yogurt. It might take a little practice to spoon the mixture into moulds and put the tops on. The pops will then need at least two hours in the freezer to firm up. Some warm water run over the moulds will help you take the pops out with ease.

