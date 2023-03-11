Cooking with Kids: Magic tomato sauce and how to make pizza and pasta dishes

Tomato sauce is the basis for so many dishes in our house and is the backbone of recipes from all over the world. It can be transformed into a spicy chilli when added to mince fried with some hot spices and beans, it can be used to top a pizza base, or quickly stirred into some freshly cooked pasta. It is one of the first things I teach people to make when hosting cooking classes for either adults or children.
One thing to note when making your magic tomato sauce is the importance of sautéing the onions until they are soft and translucent. Translucent means see-through. It is funny how one ingredient can taste very different when cooked in a variety of ways. It is because chemical reactions happen during cooking to change flavours, the flavour of onion gets milder when you cook it for a long time. For the sauce recipe, you want the onions to be soft and sweet, so a low, slow heat helps with this.
Making pizza is a nice activity at any age. I usually buy premade pizza bases and little ones help to spread the sauce, to prepare the cheese and then to decorate the top. For more adventurous eaters lots of ingredients can be added like a sliced a pepper mouth, mushrooms or salami eyes or an olive nose.
Put a variety of possible pizza toppings into small bowls, such as slices of pepper, cherry tomatoes, slices of salami, olives with the stones removed. Or you can use whatever your family enjoys.
Grate some cheese or if you are using soft mozzarella rip it into small pieces and put the cheese in another bowl. Have some of the magic tomato sauce ready with some large spoons. Heat your oven to hot and have a flat oven tray on hand.
Children can spread the sauce onto the base and sprinkle the cheese on top them pick and choose whatever toppings they would like.
Cook your pizza on the flat tray until the cheese has melted and your base is turning golden. Allow to cool down before cutting and serving.
This is a Ronseal recipe - it does what it says on the tin! Use the Magic Tomato Sauce, also available on ieFood! Servings Preparation Time Cooking Time Total Time Course Cuisine Ingredients 1 small onion, diced 1 small chilli, finely chopped – or less if it is a very hot chilli 450g minced beef or lamb 1 tin red kidney beans half of the magic tomato sauce Method Sauté your onion in a large pan, the same way you did for the magic sauce. Add chilli at the end and fry for about thirty seconds. Add your mince and keep stirring until it is all browned. Get help opening the tin of beans and drain all of the liquid. Add them to your pan. Season it with a half a teaspoon of salt and a quarter of a teaspoon of black pepper. Add in the tomato sauce and allow to bubble away for about thirty minutes. Ask a grown-up to make sure the mince is cooked through. Take a spoon of the chilli and allow it to cool before tasting it. See if you think it needs a little more salt or pepper, this is called seasoning. You can serve your chilli with rice and a spoon of natural yoghurt, or you can sprinkle a herb called fresh coriander on top. If you are using coriander wash the leaves and stems and chop them up.
A Big Pot of Chili
This is a Ronseal recipe - it does what it says on the tin! Use the Magic Tomato Sauce, also available on ieFood!
Servings2
Preparation Time 10 mins
Cooking Time 30 mins
Total Time 40 mins
Course Main
Cuisine Italian
Ingredients
1 small onion, diced
1 small chilli, finely chopped – or less if it is a very hot chilli
450g minced beef or lamb
1 tin red kidney beans
half of the magic tomato sauce
Method
Sauté your onion in a large pan, the same way you did for the magic sauce. Add chilli at the end and fry for about thirty seconds. Add your mince and keep stirring until it is all browned.
Get help opening the tin of beans and drain all of the liquid. Add them to your pan. Season it with a half a teaspoon of salt and a quarter of a teaspoon of black pepper. Add in the tomato sauce and allow to bubble away for about thirty minutes. Ask a grown-up to make sure the mince is cooked through.
Take a spoon of the chilli and allow it to cool before tasting it. See if you think it needs a little more salt or pepper, this is called seasoning.
You can serve your chilli with rice and a spoon of natural yoghurt, or you can sprinkle a herb called fresh coriander on top. If you are using coriander wash the leaves and stems and chop them up.