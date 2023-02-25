Darina Allen: Bored of Lunch is a slow-cooker handbook for people on the go

How about this... Top of the bestseller charts for the past few weeks has been the cookbook, written by social media sensation, Nathan Anthony.
- Recipes from by Nathan Anthony, published by Ebury Press
Slow-Cooker Honey Chilli Beef Noodles
This is a quick and lean version of one of my favourite local Chinese takeaway dishes, and one of the most popular recipes I have ever shared with my online followers.
Servings3
Preparation Time 10 mins
Cooking Time 2 hours 20 mins
Total Time 2 hours 30 mins
Course Main
Cuisine Chinese
Ingredients
400g (14oz) beef steaks, thinly sliced
4 tbsp dark soy sauce
5 tbsp light soy sauce
2 tsp rice vinegar
5 garlic cloves, crushed
2 tbsp hoisin sauce
3 tbsp orange juice
4 tbsp honey
2 tsp chilli flakes
1 tbsp cornflour, mixed to a paste with 1 tbsp water
1 red pepper, sliced
200g (7oz) dried egg noodles
350ml (12fl oz) hot chicken stock
chopped spring onions and sesame seeds, to garnish
Method
Place all the ingredients, except the red pepper, noodles and stock, in the slow cooker and stir.
Cook on high for 2 hours.
Add the red pepper, noodles and stock, stir and cook for another 15-20 minutes, stirring after 10 minutes.
Garnish with spring onions and sesame seeds.
Chicken and Peanut Curry
I adore anything with peanut butter in it. The lime, chilli and curry powder give this dish a great flavour profile and the long, slow cooking makes the chicken taste even more incredible. If you like a thicker sauce, add the optional cornflour paste in t
Servings3
Preparation Time 10 mins
Cooking Time 4 hours 0 mins
Total Time 4 hours 10 mins
Course Main
Ingredients
3 chicken breasts or 6 thighs, cut into chunks
juice of 1 lime
4 tbsp peanut butter
handful of fresh coriander
4 garlic cloves, crushed
1 tbsp curry powder
400ml (14fl oz) tin of reduced-fat coconut milk
2 tablespoons soy sauce
1 red bird's eye chilli
1 tbsp cornflour, mixed to a paste with 1 tbsp water (optional)
salt and pepper, to taste
chopped spring onions, chopped peanuts, chopped red chilli and fresh coriander, to garnish
Method
Place all the ingredients in the slow cooker, stir and season to taste.
Cook on high for 3-4 hours or low for 6-7 hours.
Garnish with spring onions, peanuts, chilli and fresh coriander.
Sweet Potato, Chickpea and Spinach Curry
This gorgeous curry with chunks of sweet potato and comforting chickpeas has added sweetness from the mango chutney. There is lots of sauce here, but you could add more veg and some vegetable stock to stretch it further.
Servings4
Preparation Time 10 mins
Cooking Time 2 hours 0 mins
Total Time 2 hours 10 mins
Course Main
Ingredients
400g (14oz) tin of chopped tomatoes
400ml (14fl oz) tin of reduced-fat coconut milk
1 tsp vegetable bouillon powder
1 tbsp mango chutney
1 tbsp curry powder
1 tbsp ground cumin
1 tbsp garam masala
1 tsp honey
4 garlic cloves, crushed
3 large, sweet potatoes, cut into small chunks
1 onion, sliced
1 handful of spinach
1 tsp peanut butter
handful of fresh coriander, chopped
400g (14oz) tin of chickpeas, drained
salt and pepper, to taste
extra fresh coriander, to garnish
Method
Place all the ingredients, except the chickpeas, in the slow cooker, stir and season to taste.
Cook on high for 2 hours or low for 4-5 hours, then add the chickpeas and cook for another hour.
If it's more convenient, you could add the chickpeas from the start, but they might lose some of their texture.
Garnish with extra coriander.
Vegetarian Lasagne
I aim for one Vegetarian day every week and when I'm craving pasta or something warming, this doesn't disappoint. I love lasagne and this veggie version is packed full of flavour after a long, slow cook. I never say no to lasagne.
Servings6
Preparation Time 20 mins
Cooking Time 4 hours 0 mins
Total Time 4 hours 20 mins
Course Main
Ingredients
120g (scant 4 1/2oz) pine nuts or other nuts
3 x 400g (14oz) tins of chopped tomatoes
1 tbsp red pesto
5 garlic cloves, crushed
2 tsp vegetable bouillon powder
1 tbsp dried oregano
1 tbsp dried thyme
1 tbsp tomato purée
1 courgette, finely chopped
1 red pepper, finely chopped
1 onion, finely chopped
100g (3 1/2oz) mushrooms, finely chopped
handful of fresh basil, chopped
1 aubergine, sliced
8 sheets of dried lasagne
1-2 tablespoons basil pesto
100g (3 1/2oz) ricotta cheese (or extra Mozzarella)
100g (3 1/2oz) Mozzarella, shredded
1 large tomato, sliced
salt and pepper, to taste
Method
Place the pine nuts, tinned tomatoes, red pesto, garlic, vegetable bouillon, herbs and tomato purée in a food processor and blitz for 15-20 seconds until the pine nuts are in small pieces but still have some texture.
Place the mixture in a mixing bowl, season to taste and add the courgette, red pepper, onion, mushrooms and fresh basil.
Place one-third or the vegetable mixture in the slow cooker and top with one-third of the aubergine slices and one-third of the lasagne, breaking up the sheets to fit the pot. Dot with one-third of the basil pesto, one-third of the ricotta and one-quarter of the Mozzarella.
Repeat the layers until the ingredients are used up, finishing with the remaining Mozzarella and the sliced tomato on top of the final layer of lasagne sheets.
Cook on high for 4 hours. If you have an ovenproof slow cooker pot, place it without the lid under a preheated grill for 10 minutes to create a golden crust on top.
