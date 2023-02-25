Darina Allen: Bored of Lunch is a slow-cooker handbook for people on the go

How about this... Top of the bestseller charts for the past few weeks has been the cookbook Bored of Lunch: The Healthy Slow Cooker Book, written by social media sensation, Nathan Anthony.

It is quite simple, Nathan Anthony who has over a million followers on social media has just written the cookbook that the millions of people who work long hours and need quick, easy recipes, have been desperately craving.

It is a brilliant story. Nathan who comes from Portadown, Co Armagh, started his blog in 2020 during the pandemic.

He wanted to share the meals he was cooking in his kitchen “to help people to cook healthier, more interesting meals at home”.

Nathan is anxious for people to know that he is not a trained chef, has never actually worked in the hospitality industry, and neither does he have a background in nutrition.

His career is in finance. In his day job, he is a super, busy project manager in one of the largest companies in the UK, FTSE 100 but he absolutely loves to cook at home, and his food has certainly struck a chord.

Nathan’s recipes tick all the boxes, they are affordable, satisfying, flavourful, and overall, really quick and simple to make.

They are a dream come true for those who are trying to keep all the balls in the air, feed their family, healthy, nourishing food and are fed up of eating the same meals.

The book is flying off the shelves and bringing joy and fun to the many who feel they are just too busy to cook. Bravo, Nathan!

He makes brilliant use of his slow cooker, which so many of us now have in the kitchen. Most of the recipes are cost-effective and perfect for those who want to prepare meals for themselves and for the family for the week ahead. Most recipes are made with ingredients that you are likely to have in your pantry or are easy to source so you will not have to go hunting in a deli or specialist shop.

It’s also worth noting that slow cookers use significantly less electricity than regular ovens and hobs, a not insignificant fact, in the midst of this cost-of-living crisis.

However, if you do not have a slow cooker, all of the recipes can of course be cooked in a regular saucepan on the stove and many are one pot dishes. There is much to choose from, weekday lunches and dinners, light meals, family, favourites, comfort food, feeding a crowd, and even a chapter on fakeaways.

Here are a few of Nathan’s recipes to tempt you.

Recipes from Bored of Lunch: The Healthy Slow Cooker Book by Nathan Anthony, published by Ebury Press

Slow-Cooker Honey Chilli Beef Noodles recipe by:Nathan Anthony This is a quick and lean version of one of my favourite local Chinese takeaway dishes, and one of the most popular recipes I have ever shared with my online followers. Servings 3 Preparation Time  10 mins Cooking Time  2 hours 20 mins Total Time  2 hours 30 mins Course  Main Cuisine  Chinese Ingredients 400g (14oz) beef steaks, thinly sliced

4 tbsp dark soy sauce

5 tbsp light soy sauce

2 tsp rice vinegar

5 garlic cloves, crushed

2 tbsp hoisin sauce

3 tbsp orange juice

4 tbsp honey

2 tsp chilli flakes

1 tbsp cornflour, mixed to a paste with 1 tbsp water

1 red pepper, sliced

200g (7oz) dried egg noodles

350ml (12fl oz) hot chicken stock

chopped spring onions and sesame seeds, to garnish Method Place all the ingredients, except the red pepper, noodles and stock, in the slow cooker and stir. Cook on high for 2 hours. Add the red pepper, noodles and stock, stir and cook for another 15-20 minutes, stirring after 10 minutes. Garnish with spring onions and sesame seeds.

Chicken and Peanut Curry recipe by:Nathan Anthony I adore anything with peanut butter in it. The lime, chilli and curry powder give this dish a great flavour profile and the long, slow cooking makes the chicken taste even more incredible. If you like a thicker sauce, add the optional cornflour paste in t Servings 3 Preparation Time  10 mins Cooking Time  4 hours 0 mins Total Time  4 hours 10 mins Course  Main Ingredients 3 chicken breasts or 6 thighs, cut into chunks

juice of 1 lime

4 tbsp peanut butter

handful of fresh coriander

4 garlic cloves, crushed

1 tbsp curry powder

400ml (14fl oz) tin of reduced-fat coconut milk

2 tablespoons soy sauce

1 red bird's eye chilli

1 tbsp cornflour, mixed to a paste with 1 tbsp water (optional)

salt and pepper, to taste

chopped spring onions, chopped peanuts, chopped red chilli and fresh coriander, to garnish Method Place all the ingredients in the slow cooker, stir and season to taste. Cook on high for 3-4 hours or low for 6-7 hours. Garnish with spring onions, peanuts, chilli and fresh coriander.

Sweet Potato, Chickpea and Spinach Curry recipe by:Nathan Anthony This gorgeous curry with chunks of sweet potato and comforting chickpeas has added sweetness from the mango chutney. There is lots of sauce here, but you could add more veg and some vegetable stock to stretch it further. Servings 4 Preparation Time  10 mins Cooking Time  2 hours 0 mins Total Time  2 hours 10 mins Course  Main Ingredients 400g (14oz) tin of chopped tomatoes

400ml (14fl oz) tin of reduced-fat coconut milk

1 tsp vegetable bouillon powder

1 tbsp mango chutney

1 tbsp curry powder

1 tbsp ground cumin

1 tbsp garam masala

1 tsp honey

4 garlic cloves, crushed

3 large, sweet potatoes, cut into small chunks

1 onion, sliced

1 handful of spinach

1 tsp peanut butter

handful of fresh coriander, chopped

400g (14oz) tin of chickpeas, drained

salt and pepper, to taste

extra fresh coriander, to garnish Method Place all the ingredients, except the chickpeas, in the slow cooker, stir and season to taste. Cook on high for 2 hours or low for 4-5 hours, then add the chickpeas and cook for another hour. If it's more convenient, you could add the chickpeas from the start, but they might lose some of their texture. Garnish with extra coriander.

Vegetarian Lasagne recipe by:Nathan Anthony I aim for one Vegetarian day every week and when I'm craving pasta or something warming, this doesn't disappoint. I love lasagne and this veggie version is packed full of flavour after a long, slow cook. I never say no to lasagne. Servings 6 Preparation Time  20 mins Cooking Time  4 hours 0 mins Total Time  4 hours 20 mins Course  Main Ingredients 120g (scant 4 1/2oz) pine nuts or other nuts

3 x 400g (14oz) tins of chopped tomatoes

1 tbsp red pesto

5 garlic cloves, crushed

2 tsp vegetable bouillon powder

1 tbsp dried oregano

1 tbsp dried thyme

1 tbsp tomato purée

1 courgette, finely chopped

1 red pepper, finely chopped

1 onion, finely chopped

100g (3 1/2oz) mushrooms, finely chopped

handful of fresh basil, chopped

1 aubergine, sliced

8 sheets of dried lasagne

1-2 tablespoons basil pesto

100g (3 1/2oz) ricotta cheese (or extra Mozzarella)

100g (3 1/2oz) Mozzarella, shredded

1 large tomato, sliced

salt and pepper, to taste Method Place the pine nuts, tinned tomatoes, red pesto, garlic, vegetable bouillon, herbs and tomato purée in a food processor and blitz for 15-20 seconds until the pine nuts are in small pieces but still have some texture. Place the mixture in a mixing bowl, season to taste and add the courgette, red pepper, onion, mushrooms and fresh basil. Place one-third or the vegetable mixture in the slow cooker and top with one-third of the aubergine slices and one-third of the lasagne, breaking up the sheets to fit the pot. Dot with one-third of the basil pesto, one-third of the ricotta and one-quarter of the Mozzarella. Repeat the layers until the ingredients are used up, finishing with the remaining Mozzarella and the sliced tomato on top of the final layer of lasagne sheets. Cook on high for 4 hours. If you have an ovenproof slow cooker pot, place it without the lid under a preheated grill for 10 minutes to create a golden crust on top.

Hot Tips

Me Auld Flower Food and Drinks Festival

A date for your diaries… Me Auld Flower, a new Irish food and drinks festival runs from the 16th – 19th March 2023 in the historic Dublin City Fruit, Veg and Flower Market, St. Michan’s Street, Dublin 7.

The festival kicks off St. Patrick’s weekend festivities – the event will focus on Irish food and drink culture with an intriguing and original mix of restaurants, chefs, producers, distillers, brewers and makers.

For more information, see www.meauldflower.com

Live Cookery Demonstration with JR Ryall plus Q&A with Darina Allen of Ballymaloe Cookery School

Don’t miss Head Pastry Chef at Ballymaloe House, JR’s Ryall’s ‘Classic Ballymaloe Desserts’ cookery demonstration at Waterman House in Belfast on Saturday, 25th March 2023.

There will be a Q&A with JR and special guest Darina Allen.

Tickets include bubbles on arrival, a tasting plate of all desserts plus a tasting of carefully paired wines.

For more information, see www.waterman.house