Derval O'Rourke: Make healthy eating child’s play with my recipe for peanut butter squares 

Feeding the kids is something that I’ve definitely struggled with at times. My kids are three and seven. They have very different eating

habits and preferences.

This week I have some tips and tricks that have helped me to keep my kids eating a mostly balanced diet. Anyone can incorporate these into their daily routine, but they are particularly important and helpful when it comes to children. My recipe this week will also be a great option for kids and helping them get involved in the kitchen.

One change at a time

It can be overwhelming for you and your child if you do a complete overhaul of the foods they are used to, so it is important to introduce one change at a time. It is much easier to build habits one by one than

attempting to change everything all at once.

One small change you could start with is limiting sugary drinks to the weekends and keeping meal-time drinks to water or milk.

A great trick I do at home is adding some fruit slices to my water such as lemon, lime or orange. This adds a little bit of flavour and sweetness which mimics the idea of a soft drink, without the added sugars.

Make a shopping list and stick to it

Try spending 30 minutes at the beginning of each week writing out a plan for your meals for the week. When you go to the supermarket, try to keep as close as you can to this list and limit buying things that are not on the list.

Taking the time to plan ahead for the week will go a long way in limiting the amount of impulse buying you do. You can not eat what you don’t have at home. Having a kitchen full of healthy produce will help when it comes to making healthier decisions at home.

Also, when possible I try to do the food shop without the kids. I find it really hard not to buy treats if I have them with me.

Healthy snacks

Have a set of healthy snacks that are quick to prepare and make sure you have those ingredients on hand (this links back to planning for the week). The key to healthy snacking is sticking to whole foods, and adding a source of protein when possible (protein helps to keep you fuller for longer). What are some healthy snacks?

Hummus is such a great item to have in your fridge and goes great with crackers, rice cakes and vegetables. Peppers, carrots and celery are great vehicles for hummus and are great ways to sneak in extra veggies into your kids’ diet.

Likewise, fruits like apples and bananas, are great vehicles for nut butters. Nuts are a great source of healthy fats and protein and fruits are full of fibre.

Cheese, apples and crackers also make a very quick, satisfying and healthy snack option. Try to keep snacks interesting and fun for your kids by changing them up and swapping between savoury and sweet options.

Some healthy options that satisfy a sweet craving include things like yoghurt bowls. These are a great place to add nuts, seeds, granola or fruit to your kids’ diet. You can sweeten this with a little honey, or good quality maple syrup if you like. Mashed banana on a rice cake or toast can be a great sweet option too.

Get your kids involved

Getting your kids involved in food preparation can be a fun and interactive way for them to get excited about healthy foods and snacks.

Engaging with their other senses can help to build positive associations with different foods. Having your kids more

involved with the decisions in the kitchen can also help them feel more included in the meals being prepared and may make them more likely to eat those meals. This might not be the easiest thing to do on busy weekdays, but weekends can be great for making things such as healthy pancakes or homemade flapjacks.

This year we started my seven-year old making her school lunch, this has made a really positive impact on her eating a variety of foods and she really likes doing it.

Wellness Tip: Spend some time looking at helpful resources. The safe food website and social media accounts have brilliant advice that is simple and doable.

Exercise Tip: Consider taking up Jumping Rope! This is something both adults and kids can do, and it improves cardio, agility, coordination and body strength!