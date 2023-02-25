Derval O'Rourke: Make healthy eating child’s play with my recipe for peanut butter squares 

Feeding the kids is something that I’ve definitely struggled with at times. My kids are three and seven. They have very different eating
habits and preferences.
This week I have some tips and tricks that have helped me to keep my kids eating a mostly balanced diet. Anyone can incorporate these into their daily routine, but they are particularly important and helpful when it comes to children. My recipe this week will also be a great option for kids and helping them get involved in the kitchen.
Spend some time looking at helpful resources. The safe food website and social media accounts have brilliant advice that is simple and doable.
Consider taking up Jumping Rope! This is something both adults and kids can do, and it improves cardio, agility, coordination and body strength!
Peanut Butter Squares
Tasty, no-bake treats, perfect for a mid afternoon snack
Servings8
Preparation Time 50 mins
Total Time 50 mins
Course Baking
Cuisine Irish
Ingredients
- 100g crunchy peanut butter
100g honey
25g coconut oil
50g peanuts, finely chopped
100g Rice Krispies
100g dates, soaked in hot water for 2 hours
100g peanut butter
150g dark choc 80%, for the topping
Method
- Line an 8-inch square baking tin with parchment paper.
In a pot gently heat the peanut butter, honey and coconut oil until they form runny syrup. Do not boil or the mixture will burn.
In a bowl mix the Rice Krispies and chopped peanuts. Pour the heated syrup over the mix and stir until all the Rice Krispies are coated.
Transfer the mix to the lined baking tin and press down well.
To make the topping, strain the dates and transfer to a blender together with the remaining peanut butter and blitz until they form a soft caramel like texture. To make it easier to blend, add a little water to soften the texture of the dates.
With a spatula spread the caramel evenly over the top of the Rice Krispie base and top with layer of melted dark chocolate
Allow to cool in the fridge for 20 minutes before cutting into squares.