Derval O'Rourke: Make healthy eating child’s play with my recipe for peanut butter squares 

My recipe this week is also a great option for helping kids get involved in the kitchen
Derval O'Rourke: Make healthy eating child’s play with my recipe for peanut butter squares 

Anyone can incorporate these tips into their daily routine, but they are particularly important and helpful when it comes to children.

Sat, 25 Feb, 2023 - 13:09
Derval%20O%27Rourke
Derval O'Rourke

Make healthy food a part of your weekly menu

Feeding the kids is something that I’ve definitely struggled with at times. My kids are three and seven. They have very different eating
habits and preferences. 

This week I have some tips and tricks that have helped me to keep my kids eating a mostly balanced diet. Anyone can incorporate these into their daily routine, but they are particularly important and helpful when it comes to children. My recipe this week will also be a great option for kids and helping them get involved in the kitchen.

One change at a time

It can be overwhelming for you and your child if you do a complete overhaul of the foods they are used to, so it is important to introduce one change at a time. It is much easier to build habits one by one than
attempting to change everything all at once. 

One small change you could start with is limiting sugary drinks to the weekends and keeping meal-time drinks to water or milk. 

A great trick I do at home is adding some fruit slices to my water such as lemon, lime or orange. This adds a little bit of flavour and sweetness which mimics the idea of a soft drink, without the added sugars.

Make a shopping list and stick to it

Try spending 30 minutes at the beginning of each week writing out a plan for your meals for the week. When you go to the supermarket, try to keep as close as you can to this list and limit buying things that are not on the list. 

Taking the time to plan ahead for the week will go a long way in limiting the amount of impulse buying you do. You can not eat what you don’t have at home. Having a kitchen full of healthy produce will help when it comes to making healthier decisions at home. 

Also, when possible I try to do the food shop without the kids. I find it really hard not to buy treats if I have them with me.

Healthy snacks

Have a set of healthy snacks that are quick to prepare and make sure you have those ingredients on hand (this links back to planning for the week). The key to healthy snacking is sticking to whole foods, and adding a source of protein when possible (protein helps to keep you fuller for longer). What are some healthy snacks?

Hummus is such a great item to have in your fridge and goes great with crackers, rice cakes and vegetables. Peppers, carrots and celery are great vehicles for hummus and are great ways to sneak in extra veggies into your kids’ diet.

Likewise, fruits like apples and bananas, are great vehicles for nut butters. Nuts are a great source of healthy fats and protein and fruits are full of fibre.

Cheese, apples and crackers also make a very quick, satisfying and healthy snack option. Try to keep snacks interesting and fun for your kids by changing them up and swapping between savoury and sweet options.

Some healthy options that satisfy a sweet craving include things like yoghurt bowls. These are a great place to add nuts, seeds, granola or fruit to your kids’ diet. You can sweeten this with a little honey, or good quality maple syrup if you like. Mashed banana on a rice cake or toast can be a great sweet option too.

Get your kids involved

Getting your kids involved in food preparation can be a fun and interactive way for them to get excited about healthy foods and snacks. 

Engaging with their other senses can help to build positive associations with different foods. Having your kids more
involved with the decisions in the kitchen can also help them feel more included in the meals being prepared and may make them more likely to eat those meals. This might not be the easiest thing to do on busy weekdays, but weekends can be great for making things such as healthy pancakes or homemade flapjacks.

This year we started my seven-year old making her school lunch, this has made a really positive impact on her eating a variety of foods and she really likes doing it.

Wellness Tip: Spend some time looking at helpful resources. The safe food website and social media accounts have brilliant advice that is simple and doable.

Exercise Tip: Consider taking up Jumping Rope! This is something both adults and kids can do, and it improves cardio, agility, coordination and body strength!

Peanut Butter Squares

recipe by:Derval O'Rourke

Tasty, no-bake treats, perfect for a mid afternoon snack

Peanut Butter Squares

Servings

8

Preparation Time

50 mins

Total Time

50 mins

Course

Baking

Cuisine

Irish

Ingredients

  • 100g crunchy peanut butter

  • 100g honey

  • 25g coconut oil

  • 50g peanuts, finely chopped

  • 100g Rice Krispies

  • 100g dates, soaked in hot water for 2 hours

  • 100g peanut butter

  • 150g dark choc 80%, for the topping

Method

  1. Line an 8-inch square baking tin with parchment paper.

  2. In a pot gently heat the peanut butter, honey and coconut oil until they form runny syrup. Do not boil or the mixture will burn.

  3. In a bowl mix the Rice Krispies and chopped peanuts. Pour the heated syrup over the mix and stir until all the Rice Krispies are coated.

  4. Transfer the mix to the lined baking tin and press down well.

  5. To make the topping, strain the dates and transfer to a blender together with the remaining peanut butter and blitz until they form a soft caramel like texture. To make it easier to blend, add a little water to soften the texture of the dates.

  6. With a spatula spread the caramel evenly over the top of the Rice Krispie base and top with layer of melted dark chocolate

  7. Allow to cool in the fridge for 20 minutes before cutting into squares.

Read More

Cooking with Colm O'Gorman: buckle up for Southern-Fried Pork Chops

More in this section

Colm O'Gorman's sensational savoury Dutch Baby pancakes (with a sweet alternative too) Colm O'Gorman's sensational savoury Dutch Baby pancakes (with a sweet alternative too)
Colm O'Gorman's perfect pork, peanut, chilli and lime noodle recipe  Colm O'Gorman's perfect pork, peanut, chilli and lime noodle recipe 
Colm O'Gorman: How to cook perfect Southern Fried Chicken in the air fryer Colm O'Gorman: How to cook perfect Southern Fried Chicken in the air fryer
<p>Colm O'Gorman's Southern-Fried Pork Chops</p>

Cooking with Colm O'Gorman: buckle up for Southern-Fried Pork Chops

READ NOW

Latest

Darina Allen
Darina Allen

Serving up top food every Saturday

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd