Colm O'Gorman: How to cook perfect Southern Fried Chicken in the air fryer

My air fryer went kaput just before Christmas. It was awful timing, given that I use it pretty much every day. It is the perfect tool when you need a second oven or are cooking for a lot of people.

I tried to replace it before the holidays, but the model I wanted, a Ninja two-drawer one, was sold out everywhere for months. The general response, whenever I called a shop to inquire if they had any in stock, was a sigh or a wry laugh before explaining that they were impossible to source, out of stock for months at that stage.

I felt like a desperate Dad trying to find this year’s in-demand toy for Christmas, except of course I was also the expectant child who really, really wanted to wake up to find one under the tree on Christmas Day.

I did not find one in time for the holidays, but I finally got my hands on one last week. This is my third air fryer, I ‘upgraded’ my first after about a year, which was not my best-ever decision given the one I upgraded to did not last long at all before breaking down. I learnt my lesson though.

This time I did all the research and got lots of advice, and I am delighted with my new Ninja.

Air fryers have become incredibly popular over the last year. I wrote a short series of air fryer recipes for this column last year, featuring recipes for chicken wings, loaded wedges, whole roasted spiced cauliflower and a gorgeously indulgent chocolate fondant. You will find all those on ieFood, so do check them out.

This week, given my recent purchase, I have been experimenting with a recipe for air-fried chicken - think KFC, but air fried rather than deep-fried. Air fryers are no good with wet batters, but perfect with a dry flour coating or crumb, so perfect for ‘fried’ chicken.

I am delighted with how this recipe worked out. I think this is even better than deep-fried chicken! It is also very easy to make and does not take a lot of time. Use boned, skin on chicken portions for maximum flavour. I portioned a 1.2kg chicken into eight pieces, which was perfect, but you can use pre-portioned chicken for convenience if you prefer.

For tender, juicy chicken, marinade the portions in buttermilk, with some hot sauce added if you like your fried chicken a little on the spicy side. If you can, let the chicken rest in the buttermilk for 2-3 hours, but at a push, one hour will do. Serve your fried chicken with your favourite sides, corn on the cob, coleslaw, chips, or baked potatoes are perfect.