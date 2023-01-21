Derval O'Rourke's beginner’s guide to strength training and recipe for vegan burrito bowl

Strength training can be intimidating but it’s one of the best forms for training.
‘Resistance Training’ is just another name for exercising your muscles using an opposing force i.e., dumbbells, resistance bands, or even simply your own body weight. Some of the benefits may include improved fat loss, stress relief, increased energy and a healthy heart and bones.
This week I’ll go through the most frequently asked questions about strength training and hopefully the answers will inspire you to get moving.
Recipe-wise, I have a vegan burrito bowl, it’s delicious and easy to make.
Knowledge is power. Spend some time watching online tutorials on how to strength train, this will really help you incorporate strength training into your weekly schedule.
If you only learn one exercise make it squats. We all need the strength and mobility to do a squat to get us through everyday life.
Vegan burrito bowl
This vegan burrito bowl is delicious and easy to make.
Servings2
Preparation Time 10 mins
Cooking Time 15 mins
Total Time 25 mins
Course Main
Ingredients
3 tbsp olive oil
1 red onion, finely chopped
1 tsp cayenne pepper
1 tsp paprika
1 tin of cooked lentils drained and rinsed
1 tin red kidney beans drained and rinsed
3 tbsp coconut yoghurt
3 tbsp lime juice
3 tbsp tomato purée
60ml water
125g rice
½ iceberg lettuce, shredded
1 ripe avocado, peeled and sliced
100g dairy-free cheese grated
Method
Heat the olive oil in a large pan over a medium heat. Add the red onion and cook for about 5 minutes, until softened. Add the cayenne pepper and paprika and cook for 1 minute. Stir in the kidney beans and lentils and cook for about 10 minutes.
Meanwhile, cook the rice according to the instructions on the package. Mix the yoghurt and lime juice in a small bowl and set aside.
When the lentil mix is cooked, stir in the tomato purée and water and heat through.
Divide the cooked rice between two serving bowls. Add a layer of iceberg lettuce to each one, followed by a layer of avocado slices and a layer of spicy lentil mix. Sprinkle the Cheese on top and finish with a dollop of the yoghurt.