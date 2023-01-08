Michelle Darmody: Light and fruity snacking for the New Year

Baked apple crisps and frozen yogurt are perfect for beating the comfort-eating blues in January
These apple chips make a light and tasty snack

Sun, 08 Jan, 2023 - 02:00
Michelle Darmody

The sweetest of treats from our queen of cakes

Baked apple crisps can be sliced and added to granola, eaten with porridge of used to decorate cakes. However, I usually enjoy them on their own as a snack. If you prefer you can sprinkle them with some spices as they are drying out, cinnamon or mixed cake spice both work nicely, and your kitchen will smell wonderful as they bake.

Frozen yoghurt is a very quick snack to make and is refreshing after the excesses of Christmas. You can add any soft frozen fruits, cherries work very well, or I often use a mixture of berries. It is best to take the yoghurt out of the freezer a good ten minutes before serving. A warm ice cream scoop dipped into some recently boiled water is helpful for spooning it out.

Baked Apple Crisps

recipe by:Michelle Darmody

If you prefer you can sprinkle these with some spices as they are drying out, cinnamon or mixed cake spice both work nicely, and your kitchen will smell wonderful as they bake.

Baked Apple Crisps

Servings

6

Preparation Time

10 mins

Cooking Time

60 mins

Total Time

1 hours 10 mins

Course

Dessert

Cuisine

European

Ingredients

  • 6 large apples - Granny Smiths or a similar hard apple are good

Method

  1. Core the apples and slice them very thinly. I slice them right through the centre as it gives a nice disc shape.

  2. Lay the apple slices out on your baking trays. It is good not to overlap them too much. Place them into your oven for an hour.

  3. You can check them every now and then and shuffle them slightly to prevent too much browning. After you turn off the oven leave the apples inside to continue drying.

Frozen Yogurt

recipe by:Michelle Darmody

Frozen yoghurt is a very quick snack to make and is refreshing after the excesses of Christmas.

Frozen Yogurt

Servings

4

Preparation Time

10 mins

Cooking Time

5 hours 0 mins

Total Time

5 hours 10 mins

Course

Dessert

Ingredients

  • 300g frozen berries

  • 140g plain yoghurt, Greek yoghurt is a good option

  • 1 tsp vanilla extract

  • 1 tbsp honey

Method

  1. Blitz all of the ingredients together until smooth. Scoop into a freezer-proof dish and place into the freezer until hardened.

  2. Remove from the freezer at least ten minutes before serving.

