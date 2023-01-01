Darina Allen: My leftover pie recipe and 10 food resolutions to ring in 2023

In 2023, we can no longer pretend that we don’t know the damage ultra-processed food is doing to our health. The research is there so this year let’s heed it and invest in fresh, chemical-free seasonal food, chock-full of vitamins and minerals to nourish the family rather than damage their health.
Leftover Pie
The turkey has probably been eaten up by now but how about some leftover chicken and ham for this delicious pie – it’s the most scrumptious way to use up leftovers and can be topped with fluffy mashed potatoes or a puff pastry lid
Servings12
Preparation Time 40 mins
Cooking Time 34 mins
Total Time 1 hours 14 mins
Course Main
Ingredients
900g (2lbs) cooked chicken, white and brown meat and crispy skin
450g (1lb) cooked ham or bacon
25g (1oz) butter
110g (4oz) onion, chopped
350g (12oz) leek, sliced
1 - 2 tsp grated fresh ginger (optional)
225g (8oz) flat mushrooms or button if flats are not available
1 clove of garlic, crushed
salt and freshly ground black pepper
900ml (1 1/2 pints) well-flavoured chicken or better still turkey stock or 600ml (1 pint) stock and 300ml (10fl oz) gravy
150ml (5fl oz) cream
2 tablespoons chopped parsley
1 tablespoon chopped chives
2 teaspoons fresh marjoram or tarragon, if available
roux
900g (2lb) mashed Potato 450g (1lb) puff pastry
2 x 1.2 litre (2 pint) capacity pie dishes with a lip
Method
Cut the roast chicken and ham into 2.5cm (1 inch) approx. pieces and shred the crispy skin.
Melt the butter in a heavy saucepan and add the chopped onions, sliced leeks and ginger, if using. Cover and sweat for about 10 minutes, until they are soft but not coloured. Meanwhile, wash and slice the mushrooms. When the onions and leeks are soft, stir in the garlic and then remove to a plate.
Increase the heat and cook the sliced mushrooms, a few at a time. Season with salt and freshly ground black pepper and add to the onions and garlic. Toss the cold chicken and ham in the hot saucepan, using a little extra butter if necessary. Add to the mushrooms and onions. Deglaze the saucepan with the stock. Add the cream and chopped herbs. Bring it to the boil, thicken with roux, add the meat, mushrooms and onions and simmer for 5 minutes. Taste and correct the seasoning.
Preheat the oven to 190˚C/375˚F/Gas Mark 5.
Fill into 2 x 1.2 litres (2 pint) capacity pie dishes with a lip and pipe rosettes of mashed potato all over the top. Bake in the preheated oven for 15 - 20 minutes, until the potato is golden and the pie is bubbling.
Alternatively, if you would like to have a pastry crust, allow the filling to get quite cold. Roll out the pastry to about 3mm (1/8 inch) thickness, then cut a strip from around the edge the same width as the lip of the pie dish. Brush the edge of the dish with water and press the strip of pastry firmly down onto it, then wet the top of the strip. Cut the pastry into an oval just slightly larger than the pie dish. Press this down onto the wet border, flute the edges of the pastry with a knife and then scallop them at 2.5cm (1 inch) approx. intervals. Roll out the trimmings and cut into leaves to decorate the top. Make a hole in the centre to allow the steam to escape while cooking.
Brush with egg wash and bake in a preheated oven, 250˚C/475˚F/Gas Mark 9, for 10 minutes. Turn the heat down to moderate, 180˚C/350˚F/Gas Mark 4, for 20-25 minutes or until the pastry is cooked through and the pie is bubbling.
Serve with a good green salad.
Winter vegetable and bean soup with spicy sausage
A great way to use up the contents of your fridge
Servings8
Preparation Time 45 mins
Cooking Time 20 mins
Total Time 1 hours 5 mins
Course Starter
Ingredients
225g (8oz) rindless streaky bacon, cut into 5mm (1/4 inch) lardons
2 tbsp olive oil
225g (8oz) onions, chopped
300g (10oz) carrot, cut into 5mm (1/4 inch) dice
215g (7 1/2oz) celery, chopped into 5mm (1/4 inch) dice
125g (4 1/2oz) parsnips, chopped into 5mm (1/4 inch) dice
200g (7oz) white part of 1 leek, 5mm (1/4 inch) slices thick approx.
1 Kabanossi sausage, cut into 3mm (1/8 inch) thin slices
400g (1 x 14oz) tin of tomatoes
salt, freshly ground pepper and sugar
1.7 litres (3 pints) good homemade chicken stock,
225g (8oz) haricot beans, cooked *
For the garnish:
2 tbsp parsley, freshly chopped
extra virgin olive oil (optional)
Method
Prepare the vegetables. Put the olive oil in a saucepan, add the bacon* (see note at bottom of recipe) and sauté over a medium heat until it becomes crisp and golden, add the chopped onion, carrots and celery. Cover and sweat for five minutes, next add the parsnip and finely sliced leeks. Cover and sweat for a further 5 minutes. Slice the Kabanossi sausage thinly and add. Chop the tomatoes and add to the rest of the vegetables and the beans. Season with salt, freshly ground pepper and sugar, add the chicken stock. Allow to cook until all the vegetables are tender, 20 minutes approx. Taste and correct the seasoning. Sprinkle with chopped parsley and drizzle with extra virgin olive oil, serve with lots of crusty bread.
* Soak the beans overnight in plenty of cold water. Next day, strain the beans and cover with fresh cold water, add a bouquet garni, carrot and onion, cover and simmer until the beans are soft but not mushy – anything from 30 - 60 minutes. Just before the end of cooking, add salt. Remove the bouquet garni and vegetables and discard.
Note: If the bacon is very salty, put into a small saucepan, cover with cold water and bring to the boil. Strain and dry on kitchen paper.
Old-Fashioned Seville orange marmalade
Seville and Malaga oranges come into the shops after Christmas every year and are around for just 4 - 5 weeks so get cracking. This makes approx. 3.2kg
Preparation Time 15 mins
Cooking Time 2 hours 10 mins
Total Time 2 hours 25 mins
Course Side
Ingredients
900g (2lbs) of Seville oranges, organic if possible
2.3 litres (4 pints) water
1 organic lemon
1.45kg (3 1/4lbs) granulated sugar
Method
Wash the fruit, cut in half and squeeze out the juice. Remove the membrane with a spoon, put with the pips and tie them in a piece of muslin. Slice the peel finely or coarsely, depending on how you like your marmalade. Put the peel, orange and lemon juice, bag of pips and water into a non-reactive bowl or saucepan overnight.
Next day, bring everything to the boil. Cover and simmer gently for about 1 1/2 hours until the peel is really soft. Then cook uncovered until the liquid is reduced to between 1/3 - 1/2 of the original volume (30 minutes approx.). Squeeze all the liquid from the bag of pips and remove it.
Add the warmed sugar and stir until all the sugar has been dissolved. Increase the heat and bring to a full rolling boil rapidly until setting point is reached 5-10 minutes approx. Test for a set, either with a sugar thermometer (it should register 104˚C/220˚F), or with a saucer. Put a little marmalade on a cold saucer and cool for a few minutes. If it wrinkles when you push it with your finger, it's done.
Allow marmalade to sit in the saucepan for 15 minutes before bottling to prevent the peel from floating. Pot into hot sterilized jars. Cover immediately and store in a cool dry dark place.
Note: The peel must be absolutely soft before the sugar is added, otherwise when the sugar is added it will toughen the peel and no amount of boiling will soften it.
Order a box or a bag of organic marmalade oranges right away. The Seville oranges are back in season and have just arrived in the shops. I adore making marmalade – I actually find all that slicing therapeutic and just love the sound and the smell of it bubbling in a pot.
If you didn’t get around to making your own sloe gin, Justin and his team at Ballyvolane House in Castlelyons in Co Cork have been busy adding sloes to their Bertha’s Revenge Gin. Using sloe berries picked from the estate and surrounding areas. The berries are steeped for several months in Bertha’s Revenge original milk gin with some sugar syrup added to create a smooth, sweet warming gin. It was recently a country winner for Ireland in the Sloe Gin category at the World Gin Awards 2022. I’m sitting here sipping a sparkly sloe gin and tonic in front of a fire and I like it a lot.