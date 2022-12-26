Derval O'Rourke: Tips for a mindful Christmas plus my recipe for a simple turkey curry

It’s here, it’s here! I hope you are having a lovely, peaceful Christmas Eve. It’s time to unwind, stop worrying about the presents and focus on being present.
- Notice the everyday, pay attention to the air you breathe and the food you eat.
- Name your thoughts and feelings. For example, ‘this is anxiety.’
- Lovely light, with the limited amount of daylight at this time of year, try to get out for a walk early in the morning. Just a few minutes will do.
- Stretching those limbs, we all feel like hibernating and not doing too much with our bodies when it’s cold outside and cosy inside. With energy and motivation low, try to stretch each day. Take a few minutes and feel where your body needs to move.
- Presence not presents, there’s no greater gift than giving someone your full attention. Get absorbed in conversations. It’s not realistic to give undivided attention all the time but being able to give pockets of it is really nice.
Virtual Retreat – Being at home, doesn’t mean we can’t look after ourselves. Play some calming music, light some candles, put on your favourite pyjamas, throw on that face mask you got as a gift and listen to some calming music from YouTube. Ahhhhh bliss!
If you can try to squeeze out a few minutes here and there to stretch. Head rolls are lovely to relax you.
Derval O'Rourke's Simple Turkey Curry
A really handy curry recipe that’ll make sure you don’t waste any Christmas leftovers
Servings4
Preparation Time 10 mins
Cooking Time 60 mins
Total Time 1 hours 10 mins
Course Main
Ingredients
3 tbsp coconut oil
2 onions, roughly chopped
4–5 garlic cloves, crushed
a thumb-sized piece of ginger, grated
2 tbsp medium curry powder
1 tsp garam masala
1 tsp ground coriander
½ tsp chilli flakes
10 dried apricots, halved
3 apples, peeled and roughly chopped
3 peppers, deseeded and roughly chopped
2 tbsp tomato purée
700ml chicken stock
salt and pepper
4 turkey breasts, cooked and shredded, to serve
brown or basmati rice, to serve
Method
Heat the coconut oil in a large pot over a medium heat.
Add the onion and cook for about 10 minutes, until softened.
Add the garlic, ginger and spices and fry for 3 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Stir in the apricots, apples, peppers, tomato purée and chicken stock and bring to the boil.
Reduce the heat, cover and simmer for at least 40 minutes (up to 60 minutes, if you have time).
Use a hand blender to purée the curry sauce to the desired consistency, then check the seasoning.
If you want to pre-cook this curry, now is the time to take it off the heat. Let it cool fully, divide it into portions in airtight containers and store it in the freezer.
Stir in the cooked turkey.
When the curry is piping hot, ladle it into warmed serving bowls and serve with brown or basmati rice.