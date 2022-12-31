Michelle Darmody: Use the last of Christmas leftovers for these breakfast and brunch recipes 

A long lazy breakfast with family is a nice way to start the New Year
The filo parcels can be adapted by using a different type of cheese or substituting some sundried-tomato pesto for the cranberry sauce.

Sat, 31 Dec, 2022 - 02:00
Michelle Darmody

The sweetest of treats from our queen of cakes

The last day of the year is often a time for contemplation before new beginnings. A long lazy breakfast with family is a nice way to start the season. Some smoked salmon pancakes or savoury filo parcels usually go down well in our house.

The filo parcels can be adapted by using a different type of cheese or substituting some sundried-tomato pesto for the cranberry sauce. They are nicest served warm.

Filo pastry can be a little tricky to work with as the slices are paper thin. It is this thinness that gives it the wonderful crunch and texture. Brushing each sheet with some melted butter helps to build up layers and also adds a lovely richness.

Depending on where you buy the filo it can come in various sizes. For the parcels I usually cut the sheets into squares of about 16 centimetres and layer these on top of each other at an angle to form a star shape. You can then gently press the star into your bun tin and fill it with the cheese and ham.

Ham and cheese filo parcels

recipe by:Michelle Darmody

The filo parcels can be adapted by using a different type of cheese or substituting some sundried-tomato pesto for the cranberry sauce

Ham and cheese filo parcels

Servings

12

Preparation Time

20 mins

Cooking Time

25 mins

Total Time

45 mins

Course

Baking

Ingredients

  • 200g ham diced

  • 130g soft cheese like brie

  • 1 tbsp cranberry sauce

  • about 175g of filo pastry sheets

  • 20g of butter melted

Method

  1. Preheat your oven to 180°C and lightly grease a 12-hole bun tin with some melted butter or a little olive oil.

  2. Filo pastry sheets come in different sizes but generally tend to be square. If you have quite large squares, you can cut these in four. You want your sheets to be about 16cm square. For each parcel you can pile four sheets on top of each other with some melted butter brushed between each sheet.

  3. Place the first sheet on a clean flat surface and brush it with the melted butter. Lay the next sheet down at an angle so by the time you have the four sheets on top of each other they form a star pattern. Gently place each star into the prepared bun tin.

  4. Spoon a little dollop of cranberry, a small bundle of ham and some cheese in the center of each star of pastry. Scrunch the filo pastry slightly. Place into the oven for about 20 to 25 minutes, until golden and the cheese is bubbling, and the meat is heated through.

Smoked salmon pancakes

recipe by:Michelle Darmody

Perfect for a long lazy breakfast with family

Smoked salmon pancakes

Servings

10

Preparation Time

10 mins

Cooking Time

20 mins

Total Time

30 mins

Course

Main

Ingredients

  • 200g self-raising flour, sieved

  • 1 tsp baking powder, sieved

  • 3 eggs, lightly beaten

  • 200ml milk

  • 25ml melted butter

  • a spring dill, finely chopped

  • cracked black pepper

  • 4 generous slices of smoked salmon

  • 2 tbsp crème fresh

  • the zest of 2 lemons

Method

  1. Whisk the flour, baking powder, eggs, milk and melted butter until smooth. Add the chopped dill and some cracked black pepper as well as a sprinkling of salt.

  2. Heat a frying pan and add either a knob of butter or olive oil. Heat until hot but not smoking.

  3. I usually make a very small pancake to start off, as it often has to be discarded. The first pancake is generally not a success. After this spoon two generous dessert spoons of batter onto the pan and cook until golden underneath then flip it over until the other side is also golden. Store in a warm oven, covered by a plate until you are ready to serve. Continue to make pancakes with the rest of the batter.

  4. Mix the crème fraiche with the lemon zest and add a little black pepper. Serve the pancakes warm with the salmon and a spoon of the crème fraiche.

