Derval O'Rourke: How to set manageable targets to make meaningful change

- Are there recurring meetings that are no longer relevant or add value to your day?
- Are there items on your desk that could be delegated to someone else on the team?
- Break your workload into three categories, Green, Amber and Red. Red items are priority and need to be actioned first. Amber items are in progress, and you have taken them as far as you can for now. Green items are low priority and do not require your attention right now.
- Sort your emails by who they are from – the repeated junk emails can easily be identified quickly and deleted.
- Set a target. If you have 100 emails, aim to have say 30 sorted by the end of the day.
- Respond to priority emails first.
- The day before you return to work, tidy down your workspace, set yourself up for success.
- Make sure your desk, chair and screens are ergonomically set up properly.
- Put time in your diary to step away from the screen for 15 minutes, take in some fresh air and hydrate.
Make one promise to yourself about you for the new year. Whether it’s carving time out, some self-care, looking after your health. Write it down and place it somewhere that’s visible for you. Whenever you see it, ask yourself “Have I done anything about this promise today?”
Sit Ups - There are so many ways to do this. So please adjust to suit your fitness level. 10 reps and repeat three times is a great start to the New Year!
Asian style turkey stir-fry
Kick off the new year with this healthy dish
Servings2
Preparation Time 6 mins
Cooking Time 9 mins
Total Time 15 mins
Course Main
Cuisine Asian
Ingredients
1 tsp olive oil
2 turkey breasts, cooked
½ packet Asian Stir Fry mix
juice 1 lime , plus extra wedges for serving
1 tsp chilli powder
1 tbsp fish sauce
1 lime, juiced
1 packet straight to wok noodles
handful coriander, roughly chopped
Method
Heat the oil in a non-stick pan add the turkey and the stir-fry mix.
Stir in the lime juice, chilli powder and fish sauce, then cook for 7 minutes, stir regularly.
Stir in the noodles and mix well, cook for 2 minutes.
Serve with the coriander and enjoy.