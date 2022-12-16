Lunch to go: Take a trip down Mexico way 

One of the greatest acts of self-care that I offer myself is the preparation of food for the days when I am time-poor.
I am not a fan of prepping meals for the week in glass containers in my fridge, though I do cook batches of grains, rice and potatoes that will keep for a few days and speed up a dinner or two.
One of the most successful prep-ahead meals is one I employ for lunch and was shown to me by a colleague at a food magazine over ten years ago. Her husband made (and I hope still does) these breakfast burritos in batches and froze them so that she could grab one on the way to work and heat up in the microwave in three minutes flat.
I have been making these freezer-friendly burritos ever since.
This recipe is made to be broken: please change ingredients to suit your own tastes. I find the best way to approach it is to include eggs plus one extra protein source like beans or bacon, one or two vegetables, a hot sauce and some rice or a grain (optional).
Freezer-friendly breakfast burritos
An ideal midday meal for busy office workers
Servings8
Preparation Time 10 mins
Cooking Time 11 mins
Total Time 21 mins
Course Main
Cuisine Irish
Ingredients
- 1 tbsp olive oil
8 eggs
Salt and pepper
8 large flour tortillas
1 jar salsa
Spinach
1 tin kidney beans
1 small tin sweetcorn
50g Cheddar, grated
Cooked rice which has been cooled (optional)
Hot sauce
Method
Heat the olive oil in a large pan over a low heat. Beat the eggs with some salt and pepper and add them to the pan, using a nonstick spatula to stir the eggs until they are cooked through and scrambled. Remove to a plate and allow to cool.
Lay out your flour tortillas. Smear 1 tbsp of salsa around the tortilla, followed by a line of spinach in the middle. Sprinkle over sweetcorn and two tablespoons of kidney beans, a teaspoon of grated cheese and the cooled eggs. Spoon over some rice, if using and douse with the hot sauce of your choice.
To make your burritos, first fold the tortilla up from the bottom, then in from the sides, and the top. Roll it until it has fully closed and wrap each one in greaseproof paper using the same rolling method. Freeze on a tray and then store for up to three months in your freezer.
To reheat, cook in the microwave on high for three minutes.
If you fancy a work lunch treat, be sure to check out the latest addition to Cork’s Marina Market. StewStore specialises in stews and curries from around the world, perfectly pitched towards the cold snap we are experiencing.
We love the sound of Greek stifado and Laksa and there are two vegan options to suit non-meat eaters. Served with mash, rice or fries and coming in at €13 (€14 if you go for mussel and prawn laksa), it won’t break the bank. Find them on Instagram @stew.store.