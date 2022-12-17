Darina Allen: Three quick and easy recipes for edible Christmas gifts  

I’m dedicating my entire column to edible gifts for the many food lovers in your life this week.
Lots of savoury treats, delicious accompaniments, pickles, chutneys, spicy salts and a few jars of toasted nuts, sweet and fiery chilli sauce and a super delicious peanut rayu to liven up absolutely everything from fried eggs to cold turkey over the festive season.
Next week we will focus on comforting food for Christmas Eve but I am keeping the blurb to the minimum to fit in as many delicious treats as possible.
During the year, I look out for pots, jars or special glasses in charity or bric-a-brac shops, I have a stack ready to fill with Christmas goodies. Do ramp up the labelling and packaging, ribbons and glitter to add extra excitement and festive cheer.
A hamper of four homemade soups got an ecstatic and grateful response from a couple of busy working mums last Christmas — easy, delicious, fun and quick to defrost even if frozen.
Kumquat Compôte
A gem of a recipe, this compôte can be served as a dessert or as an accompaniment to roast duck, goose or glazed ham. Also delicious with goat’s cheese or yoghurt
Servings6
Preparation Time 5 mins
Cooking Time 5 mins
Total Time 10 mins
Course Side
Ingredients
235g (8 1/2 oz) kumquats
200ml (7fl oz) water
110g (4oz) sugar
Method
Slice the kumquats thinly into four or five round slices depending on size. Remove the seeds.
Put the kumquats into a saucepan with the water and sugar and let them cook very gently, covered, for half an hour or until tender. If they accidentally overcook or become too dry, add a little water and bring back to the boil for one minute — they should be crystallised but slightly juicy.
Serve warm or cold. This compote keeps for weeks in the fridge.
Sweet caramel popcorn
A delicious accompaniment to movie night
Servings4
Preparation Time 10 mins
Cooking Time 10 mins
Total Time 20 mins
Course Input
Cuisine Irish
Ingredients
225g (8oz) sugar
150ml (5fl oz) water
50g (2oz) popcorn
Method
First make the popcorn.
Combine the sugar and cold water in a small heavy bottomed saucepan. Stir over a gentle heat until the sugar is completely dissolved, then remove the spoon and boil until the syrup caramelises to a chestnut brown. Do not stir and do not shake the pan.
If sugar crystals form around the side of the pan, brush them down with cold water. When the caramel is ready, it must be used immediately or it will become hard and cold.
Spread the popcorn onto a silicone mat or oiled tin and drizzle the hot caramel over. Leave to cool
Fill into jars, label and fancy up with ribbons and a sprig of rosemary.
Sweet and fiery chilli sauce
You can serve this over everything.
Servings1
Preparation Time 5 mins
Cooking Time 6 mins
Total Time 11 mins
Course Side
Cuisine Irish
Ingredients
125ml (4 1/2fl oz) rice vinegar
1 tsp salt
185g (6 1/2oz) sugar
1 clove garlic crushed
Method
Put all the ingredients into a little saucepan over a low heat and stir to dissolve the sugar.
Bring to the boil and cook for 5-6 minutes, until the mixture thickens to a syrupy texture. Cool and fill into a sterilised jam jar or bottle.
Store in a cool, dry place.
