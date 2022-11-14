Derval O'Rourke: Five tips to prepare for the countdown to Christmas

Can’t believe it! There's no more getting past it, we are officially on the countdown to Christmas. The shops are packed with Christmas decorations and the shelves are full to the brim. Over the years, I have had some very relaxing Christmas holidays… and some feeling burned out.

The one thing I can put my finger on the difference between the two, was being organised. When I planned well in advance, looked after my own health and wellness, these were the Christmas’s that I strolled into and enjoyed every minute of. This week I’ll share a recipe that you can make well ahead of time and store in your freezer, it's the perfect veggie side on a Christmas plate.