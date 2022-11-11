Colm O'Gorman: King prawn in spicy tomato sauce with chorizo, fried chicken and creamy mash

Method

Heat a heavy based pan over a high heat. Peel and finely chop the onion. Peel and grate the garlic and ginger, you should have about a tablespoon of each. Wash and deseed the chilli, discarding the seeds and pith before finely chopping it. Finely slice the chorizo.

Fry the chorizo in the dry pan until it becomes golden and crispy. Remove it using a slotted spoon and set aside for now. There will be a decent amount of oil from the chorizo in the pan, so use that to fry the onion for a few minutes until it softens. Add a splash of olive oil if needed. Add the grated ginger and garlic and cook for another minute until they lose their raw smell. Add the chilli and cook for one more minute. Next, add the tomato paste, smoked paprika and oregano. Stir for a minute and add the tin of cherry or chopped tomatoes. Half fill the tin from the tomatoes with cold water and add that to the pan. Turn up the heat and stir well. Bring to the boil, then reduce to a simmer and cover with a lid. Cook for fifteen minutes until the tomatoes break down a little and the sauce reduces and thickens.

While the sauce is cooking, prepare the chicken. To make nice thin strips of fried chicken, cut each mini fillet in half lengthways. Put the flour, some salt and pepper and the smoked paprika into a wide bowl and combine them together. Put the panko dried breadcrumbs in another bowl and whisk the egg together with a tablespoon of cold water in a third bowl. Arrange the bowls along your worktop and dip the chicken first in the flour, coating it thoroughly. Shake off any excess flour and then dip the chicken in the egg, again, coating it fully. Finally, roll the chicken in the breadcrumbs, pressing them in to ensure the fillet is well covered. Repeat until all the chicken is coated in breadcrumbs and set aside on a plate until you are ready to fry. Heat the oil in a large frying pan until it reaches 180 Celsius. If you do not have a probe thermometer to check the temperature, you can drop in a small cube of bread to see if the oil is hot enough to fry the chicken. The amount of time it takes for the bread to brown is a good indication of what temperature the oil is at. If is at 180 Celsius, the bread will take about 15 seconds to brown.

When the oil is at temperature, carefully drop in half of the chicken. Cook the chicken for two minutes and then remove it to drain on some kitchen paper. Repeat with the rest of the chicken and set aside for a few minutes while you get back to the sauce and prawns. You will fry the chicken twice to get it beautifully golden and crispy, so keep the oil at temperature.

By now your sauce should be ready. Add the lemon juice, stir that in and taste. Adjust the seasoning as needed. If you want more chilli heat, add some chilli flakes. Chop the fresh parsley and add it and the raw prawns to the sauce. Stir well to coat the prawns and cook them for just three minutes. While the prawns are cooking in the sauce, put all the chicken back in the hot oil and cook for another two minutes. Then remove it from the oil and drain it on some kitchen paper while you dish up the prawns and sauce.