Darina Allen: Here's how to make Ballymaloe Halloween Barmbrack

Ballymaloe Halloween Barmbrack
Everyone in Ireland loves a barmbrack, perhaps because it brings back lots of memories of excitement and games at Halloween.
Servings12
Preparation Time 11 mins
Cooking Time 1 hours 30 mins
Total Time 1 hours 41 mins
Course Baking
Ingredients
110g (4oz) sultanas
110g (4oz) raisins
110g (4oz) currants
50g (2oz) natural glace cherries, halved or quartered
300ml (10fl oz) hot tea
1 organic egg, whisked
175g (6oz) soft brown sugar
225g (8oz) self-raising flour
1 level tsp mixed spice
50g (2oz) homemade candied peel (see recipe)
450g (1lb) loaf tin – 12.5 x 20cm (5 x 8in) OR 3 small loaf tins 15 x 7.5cm (6 x 3 inch)
Method
Put the dried fruit and cherries into a bowl. Cover with hot tea and leave to plump up overnight.
Next day, line the loaf tin with silicone paper.
Preheat the oven to 180°C/350°F/Gas Mark 4.
Add the whisked egg, soft brown sugar, flour and mixed spice to the fruit and tea mixture. Stir well. Put the mixture into the lined loaf tin.
Cook in the preheated oven for about 1 1/2 hours or until a skewer comes out clean. Leave to cool on a wire rack.
Keeps very well in an airtight tin.