Darina Allen: Here's how to make Ballymaloe Halloween Barmbrack

Everyone loves a barmbrack
This is a more modern version of barmbrack.

Sun, 30 Oct, 2022 - 17:52
Darina Allen

Everyone in Ireland loves a barmbrack, perhaps because it brings back lots of memories of excitement and games at Halloween.

When the barmbrack was cut, everyone waited in anticipation to see what they’d find in their slice: a stick, a pea, a ring, a piece of cloth and what it meant for their future.

This is a more modern version of barmbrack, now commonly called a ‘tea brack’ because the dried fruit is soaked in tea overnight to plump it up (rather than boiled). This little gem of a recipe is much easier to make at home than the Halloween Barmbrack.

Even though it is a very rich bread, in Ireland it is traditionally served sliced and buttered.

Yields about 12 slices (eat the crusts, too!)

Ballymaloe Halloween Barmbrack

recipe by:Darina Allen

Ballymaloe Halloween Barmbrack

Servings

12

Preparation Time

11 mins

Cooking Time

1 hours 30 mins

Total Time

1 hours 41 mins

Course

Baking

Ingredients

  • 110g (4oz) sultanas

  • 110g (4oz) raisins

  • 110g (4oz) currants

  • 50g (2oz) natural glace cherries, halved or quartered

  • 300ml (10fl oz) hot tea

  • 1 organic egg, whisked

  • 175g (6oz) soft brown sugar

  • 225g (8oz) self-raising flour

  • 1 level tsp mixed spice

  • 50g (2oz) homemade candied peel (see recipe)

  • 450g (1lb) loaf tin – 12.5 x 20cm (5 x 8in) OR 3 small loaf tins 15 x 7.5cm (6 x 3 inch)

Method

  1. Put the dried fruit and cherries into a bowl. Cover with hot tea and leave to plump up overnight.

  2. Next day, line the loaf tin with silicone paper.

  3. Preheat the oven to 180°C/350°F/Gas Mark 4.

  4. Add the whisked egg, soft brown sugar, flour and mixed spice to the fruit and tea mixture. Stir well. Put the mixture into the lined loaf tin.

  5. Cook in the preheated oven for about 1 1/2 hours or until a skewer comes out clean. Leave to cool on a wire rack.

  6. Keeps very well in an airtight tin.

Darina Allen
Darina Allen

Serving up top food every Saturday

