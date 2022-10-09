Michelle Darmody: How to make the perfect apple strudel

This year has seen a good crop of apples around the country. It means that they are reasonably priced in shops and if you are lucky enough to have your own tree you will more than likely have bowls filling up in your kitchen as the fruit ripen. Figuring out what to do with them all can be a challenge.

Crumble and apple tart are two great fallbacks and do not get me wrong, there is nothing wrong with a good crumble, in fact there is everything right with a good crumble, but it is nice to have a few more ideas and recipes to hand.