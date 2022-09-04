Derval O'Rourke: My favourite places in Cork to spend time with family and friends

A key pillar of our health is social wellbeing. This refers to maintaining healthy relationships with others and interacting positively with people.
I feel much better when I’m connected to others in a meaningful way. We are social creatures and we need each other. One way of feeling connected is sharing experiences with others or simply spending time with others.
I get lots of recommendations from people about places to go and things to do, these recommendations generally come from a lovely time that person had with others.
I’ve taken the opportunity to put together a wishlist of some of the recommendations I’ve been given recently. This week I’m sharing some recommendations and for my recipe I’m sharing a delicious pre or post-workout snack that is super easy to make.
Let’s start with food. One of my favourite things to do is eat food and have great chats with family and friends. The food scene in Cork is fantastic. Here are some recent recommendations:
- Haveli Indian, in Douglas
- Bunnyconnellan, in Myrtleville
- The Elm tree, Glounthaune
- Bramley Lodge, Carrigtwohill
- Catch of the Day, Kinsale
- Goldie, City centre
- Good Day Deli, Nano Nagle Place
- Perfect for smallies.
- We have an annual pass which is good value.
- Solve puzzles and codes.
- Perfect for water sports and height activities. I tried this out while filming two years ago.
- This is an amazing spot, enjoy a short boat trip over.
- Fitzgerald park, The Lough and Glenview Gardens & Fairy Trail.
- Huge variety of activities from surfing, kayaking, whale watching.
- The grounds are lovely, and the staff are always really nice.
- minutes from Clonalkilty.
- A real treat and if you can, make sure to pop into their spa.
- Eco Camping.
- The location is brilliant, really easy to stroll into the city centre. If you never leave the hotel, you’ll also be happy as the interiors are gorgeous. They have a cool little cinema there too.
Stay in a treehouse.
Social connection is an innate part of the human experience. Try to find ways that really help you to nurture those relationships.
Arms for the Win! Get two water bottles and stand with your legs shoulder width apart, knees bent a little. Start with your hands down by your side. Raise them up slowly out to the sides up to your shoulders. Do this 10 times. Then raise your arms out in front of you up to shoulder height. Repeat the whole exercise three times.
Bounty Bars
A home-made take on the coconut chocolate fave!
Servings8
Preparation Time 10 mins
Total Time 10 mins
Course Input
Cuisine European
Ingredients
2.5 scoops of soy protein (or protein of choice)
20g raw cacao powder or cocoa powder if you don’t have cacao
40g porridge oats
40g unsweetened desiccated coconut, plus extra for coating
50ml almond milk
Pinch of salt
Method
Mix all the ingredients together in a bowl. Keep mixing until all the dry ingredients stick together.
If you still find the mixture to be slightly dry, add in an extra tablespoon.
Scoop out onto parchment paper and mould into flat squares (about 2cm tall).
Cut into rectangles and roll in the remaining desiccated coconut. Alternatively, these can be rolled as balls.
Leave to set for a few minutes, ideally in the fridge, until they are firm.
These bars are best stored in an airtight container in the fridge.