Colm O'Gorman: Spiced lamb with roasted red pepper labneh and parsnip crisps

This week’s recipe features labneh, a soft cheese made from Greek yoghurt. It is a beautiful Middle Eastern ingredient, that works wonderfully with savoury dishes. You do not need to worry about finding labneh in the shop, it is very easy to make at home. All you need to do is strain most of the whey from Greek yoghurt using some cheesecloth. Ideally, you should let the yoghurt strain overnight, so a little forward planning is required.

For this recipe, I have flavoured the labneh with roasted red pepper. Roasted peppers are also easy to make, all you need to do is wash the pepper and place it on a baking tray. Warm your oven to 220°Celsius and roast the red pepper until it is lightly charred, about fifteen to twenty minutes will do it.