Colm O'Gorman: Peruvian ceviche is more substantial than you think 

Ceviche originated in Peru, and my recipe is very much in that style. Served with sweet potato and fresh corn, it is a more substantial dish than the kind of ceviche you often see served as a starter.

The secret to a great ceviche is to use the freshest fish available. In my recipe, I use cod and fresh king prawns. The prawns are especially delicious in this recipe. I blanch them in boiling water for a minute before adding them to the citrus marinade along with the fish. You could also use monkfish, seabass, or scallops for this recipe. Just choose whatever is freshest at your fish counter or fishmonger. For convenience, get your fishmonger to skin and pin bone the fish, and ask for king prawns that have been shelled and deveined.