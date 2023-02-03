Michelle Darmody: My recipe for raspberry pancakes is the perfect Valentine's brunch

Method

Line two large flat baking trays with parchment.

Beat the sugar and butter until the mixture is starting to turn pale in colour. Very gently beat or stir in the flour until it is well combined.

On a floured surface roll the dough until it is about 1cm in thickness. Cut out two sizes of circular disks. You should get about 18 biscuits. Place the larger ones on one tray and the smaller circles on another. Place into the fridge for about a half an hour to firm up.

Preheat your oven to 190°C.

Put both trays into your heated oven and bake the smaller circles for about 10 to 15 minutes until golden. After you remove them leave the larger ones for a further five minutes until they too are golden. Allow to cool on a wire rack.