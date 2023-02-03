Michelle Darmody: My recipe for raspberry pancakes is the perfect Valentine's brunch

Romantic raspberry pancakes are perfect for a Valentine's brunch. 

Fri, 03 Feb, 2023 - 12:37
Michelle Darmody

This year for Valentine’s Day you could express your love with some lovingly prepared breakfast or an after-dinner treat.

Is there anything nicer than someone waking you with breakfast already made? Having dinner on the table after a long day, is a close second. Valentine’s Day falls on a Monday so a romantic breakfast treat might work better tomorrow morning. 

Valentine’s biscuits with strawberry buttercream

With some help, the shortbread can be made and decorated by little people in the house. The buttercream is easily swirled on with a butterknife, and some sprinkles added to the top, or piped for a fancier finish.

Valentine’s biscuits with strawberry buttercream

Servings

18

Preparation Time

10 mins

Cooking Time

15 mins

Total Time

25 mins

Course

Baking

Ingredients

  • For the biscuits:

  • 55g golden caster sugar

  • 125g soft butter

  • 180g plain flour

  • For the icing:

  • 60g strawberries, blitzed

  • 90g soft butter

  • 200g of icing sugar

Method

  1. Line two large flat baking trays with parchment.

  2. Beat the sugar and butter until the mixture is starting to turn pale in colour. Very gently beat or stir in the flour until it is well combined.

  3. On a floured surface roll the dough until it is about 1cm in thickness. Cut out two sizes of circular disks. You should get about 18 biscuits. Place the larger ones on one tray and the smaller circles on another. Place into the fridge for about a half an hour to firm up.

  4. Preheat your oven to 190°C.

  5. Put both trays into your heated oven and bake the smaller circles for about 10 to 15 minutes until golden. After you remove them leave the larger ones for a further five minutes until they too are golden. Allow to cool on a wire rack.

  6. To make the icing, whisk all of the ingredients together until smooth. Spread this on the cooled biscuits with a butterknife and decorate with sprinkles if you wish.

Raspberry pancakes

recipe by:Colm O'Gorman

These raspberry pancakes are great for a St Valentine’s brunch or as a delicious, lazy breakfast any other weekend.

Raspberry pancakes

Servings

2

Preparation Time

10 mins

Cooking Time

10 mins

Total Time

20 mins

Course

Baking

Ingredients

  • 200g raspberries

  • 100g oat flour or porridge oats blitzed

  • 1 tsp baking powder, sieved

  • 1 tsp ground cardamom, sieved

  • 1 tsp vanilla

  • 100mls milk

  • 1 egg, lightly beaten

  • a knob of butter for frying

  • maple syrup or honey to serve

Method

  1. Mash 50g of the raspberries until a complete mush and set aside. You can either use oat flour or liquidise the porridge until it looks similar to flour.

  2. Place the oats in a large bowl and add the baking powder and cardamon. Stir in the vanilla, milk and egg until a smooth batter forms. Add in the mashed raspberries and stir.

  3. Heat the butter in a pan over a medium heat. Pour out any excess into a small bowl so that you can use it again for the next pancakes. Spoon a generous dollop of the batter onto the hot pan. Once the underneath has turned golden flip the pancake gently. Fry until the second side is golden as well. You should get about eight pancakes from the batter.

  4. Serve with some fresh raspberries and honey or maple syrup drizzled over the top. A spoon of natural yogurt works very well on the side.

valentine's day cookingvalentine's day bakingcookingBakingValentine's Dayraspberry pancakesraspberry possetbiscuits with strawberry buttercream
