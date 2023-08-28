Herd Tasks: Your weekly farming checklist

Your weekly reminder of the things that should be at the top of your farm to-do list. Published every Monday on the Irish Examiner digital Farming hub.
Herd Tasks: Your weekly farming checklist

As most silage is now saved, doing silage tests to establish quality, will help you to begin planning specific diets for the winter, writes ruminant nutritionist Brian Reidy. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Mon, 28 Aug, 2023 - 08:16

Monday, August 28 - Sunday, September 3

All Stock

  • Continue to apply fertiliser right up to the date allowed, as growth is excellent and the ground is in great condition for further good autumn growth.
  • Growth in August has been the best that we have experienced all year in terms of quality and quantity, apart from the fact that dry matters continue to be low as we head into the autumn.
  • As most silage is now saved, doing silage tests to establish quality, will help you to begin planning specific diets for the winter.
  • This will also allow you to plan for what other feeds you will purchase to complement your homegrown feed.

Dairy

  • Cows that were buffered earlier in their lactation with sufficient feeding continue to milk very well. As grass is low in dry matter, it is still necessary to supplement with concentrates, but more importantly, cows will now benefit from some supplementary forage as a fibre source to help improve rumen function. Many herds now have very loose dungs as the grass lacks fibre. It is amazing the response given by cows with even just 1kg of dry matter supplied from a quality forage such as silage bales from paddocks or some maize silage at this time of year.
  • Autumn calvers are better off in by night once calved as it is the best way to be sure that you are optimising their Dry Matter intake.

Sucklers

  • Autumn calving is now in full swing-insure newborn calves get sufficient colostrum within the first 6 hours of life.
  • If you are creep-feeding spring calves - make sure that the concentrate being fed contains good-quality ingredients to encourage intake.
  • Get calves to be weaned, castrated, vaccinated and dosed well in advance.
  • Continue to supplement suckler cows with Magnesium licks as nights are a bit cooler and that increases the Tetany risk.
  • Keep a close eye on freshly calved cows to ensure that they have passed all of their cleaning. Cows can get very sick if they have retained any of the foetal membrane. It will have a major effect on her future reproductive efficiency and early intervention is crucial. The more times a cow cycles before you commence breeding, the better chance you have of getting her back in calf.

Growing weanlings and calves

  • Keep dosing up to date - I have seen a lot of stock lately who are long overdue a dose and are showing all the signs of it. They are coughing, and when I enquire, it has been far too long since the last treatment.
  • Coccidiosis is also worth monitoring in spring-born calves. It is easier than ever to get dung sampling done; ask your vet for help. Some vets now have in-house testing equipment.

Compiled by Brian Reidy, an independent ruminant nutritionist at Premier Farm Nutrition.

More in this section

Signpost: Recent grass growth has been better than expected Signpost: Recent grass growth has been better than expected
Vet, large animal practice Veterinary Council launches public consultation on new corporate strategy
Airplane airport aviation sun sunset vacation holidays travel traveling plane aircraft travelling Denis Lehane: I'm a no-frills high-flying farmer
#Farming Columnist - Brian Reidy#Farming - Dairy#Farming - Beef and Sheep
<p speechify-initial-font-size="11px">Michael Cunniffe</p>

Specialised in-calf heifer producer to host farm walk

READ NOW
Agribusiness and Tech Beef and Sheep sector Columnists Dairy sector Emission targets 25by30 Munster farming Legal Matters Pigs and Poultry Rural Life Rural Property Signpost reports Spring Calving Tillage sector Weather BACK TO FARMING HOME PAGE 
Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up
Karen Walsh

Karen Walsh

Law of the Land

Latest

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Sign up to the best reads of the week from irishexaminer.com selected just for you.

Sign up
Lunchtime News
Newsletter

Keep up with the stories of the day with our lunchtime news wrap.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd