Signpost: Recent grass growth has been better than expected

Cows are averaging over 21.4 L at 3.96% butterfat, 3.59% protein equalling 1.66kgs milk solids with SCC running at 45,000. Cows are currently getting 2kgs of meal per day.

Grass growth has been better than expected in the previous weeks so I baled four acres of the grazing platform. Silage is finished for the year unless paddocks on the out blocks get too strong for the heifers. I don’t make any third-cut silage as I can make enough silage from two cuts along with surplus paddocks that are baled.

I did a farm walk on the 21st of August and the average farm cover was 771kgs DM/ha. Grass quality ahead of the cows is good as correction was done on paddocks in previous rounds through a mixture of pre-mowing, topping and some taken out for bales.

For the last round of fertiliser, I will be going with 20 units of protected urea or 18-6-12 on low-index P paddocks. “Clover paddocks” again will get no chemical fertiliser only 2,000 gallons/acre of soiled water.

The plan for the rest of this month and September is to build grass cover to try and extend my grazing season as much as possible. I’m aiming to have my average farm cover at 900kgs DM/ha by September 1st and a rotation length of 30 days.

If I am not going to meet this target then I can zero graze some of the out blocks to reduce my demand on the grazing platform. As pre-grazing yields increase due to building grass covers it is important to give correct allocations to the cows to ensure correct graze outs of heavier covers.

Other jobs planned for the coming weeks are to scan the cows and heifers and to order and spread lime. I don’t see any cows bulling lately, so I’d be hopeful about a high in-calf rate across the herd.

After scanning and depending on grass availability I will make a plan regarding the cull/empty cows. I will be ordering at least one load of lime shortly and maybe more later on in the year. Nearly 85 tonnes of lime was spread in 2022 and 45 tonnes of lime was spread in 2021 on the farm.

Liming is vital to correct soil pH as this is critical for soil fertility and maximising the availability of nutrients applied in organic and chemical fertilisers. Having the correct soil pH has many benefits such as increasing nutrient use efficiency of all fertiliser applied, unlocking of phosphorus and releasing nitrogen from the soil while increasing microbiological activity in the soil.

All this leads to increased grass growth and production on my farm.