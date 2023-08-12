Becky Hynes: We just love cows

Flying by myself for the first time seemed like a daunting experience, and trying to navigate my way through the airport seemed near impossible, but life is always a learning curve.

The sense of independence I have gained from the whole experience of travelling back and forward to the UK for shows has been second to none and now I fly through the airport myself like it's second nature.

On that first flight, the excitement was building the whole time the fact I was going to spend time at Panda Holsteins, with Molly Westwood and with my very own Panda-bred heifer.

But as soon as I hopped into the jeep and started chatting to Molly, I knew this was soon going to become my second home. It was like I had met my long, lost cow-crazy redhead little big sister.

To get to spend time with someone who is so passionate about her cows and has such a broad knowledge of each of her own cows and cow pedigrees all over the world has seemed like a dream for me up until now.

I will forever be grateful to Molly for all the knowledge she has shared with me and how welcome she has made me feel at Panda.

This year, I have finally picked up a set of clippers after spending time with Wexford-based Holstein breeder Gary Jones last winter when he gave me the push to give it a go for myself, and so I started clipping my own show animals - a high-stakes, high-pressure gig for those not familiar with showing dairy cattle.

I feel a great sense of pride getting to see our heifers do well in the show ring and even more so when I get to say that I'd even clipped them myself.

I'm still not 100% confident in clipping and there's always room for improvement and things to be learned, but Molly has definitely taught me a lot this year with all of her little tips and tricks to make the heifer look even better.

The other highlight was getting to spend time with Magic every day and learning more about her personality. She's definitely the type of heifer who knows her job and doesn't like to work too hard at home on the halter.

She prefers to get a bath and go back for a nap or snack. One thing she loves though is to have a play in the sand arena after practising show walking - it's been great to watch her have a good gallop and buck about.

My second trip back to Panda was also super with two shows coming up, show prep was well and truly underway. The week leading up to the show, there was lots of walking and washing to be done.

Then the heifers had to be clipped and trailers had to be packed with all the show gear. It was an early start for Mid Devon Show but it was worth it to get to be a part of Team Panda for the day. The weather was horrendous but the show must go on. First, she won the maiden heifer class, then went on to win the senior calf and be champion calf. It really was a great day for us. I also won my showmanship classes as well and became champion handler.

A quick flight back to Cork on Sunday evening to a busy day of clipping and packing on Monday in preparations for IHFA National YMA Finals, an early start on Tuesday morning to hit the road to Kilkenny.

We got all the heifers settled in nice and early. I was delighted to have five heifers, four being homebred, qualify. Whatever results lay ahead, I was just happy to get there.

I was so happy to see my younger sister Georgie win her handling class because I know the work she puts in at home - but as big sister, it was even sweeter for me that she won with one of my heifers Rathard Unix Adina, who we nickname ‘Squirt’.

Going into my own class, I told myself that I would be delighted if I got into the top five, but never in a million years was I thinking I would win the class.

It was a very proud moment to be standing in the championship ring with my sister.

Leaving Kilkenny, I headed in the opposite direction to Mom & Dad, who were headed home with the heifers. My next stop was Dublin Airport to catch another flight - this time to Bournemouth, as I was showing at New Forest Show the following day. It really has been 'magic' working with Magic as we also picked up the red ribbon in the showmanship again.

Meanwhile back home, Tullamore Show was my last outing for the year in Ireland as more adventures lie ahead for me in the UK in the autumn as I am also an HYB member with Holstein UK.

Looking back, I haven’t been showing for very long, but without doubt, joining the YMA through the IHFA has opened so many doors for me; I have made friends all over Ireland and beyond, and the best thing is that we have one common interest - we all just love cows.