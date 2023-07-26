47-acre Carlow holding listed for auction at €10-€12k/acre

Gorey-based auctioneers Quinn Property have an online auction coming up shortly, with the auction of a 47-acre parcel of land on Friday, August 25 at 2pm.

The property in question is near the village of Ballinkellin, near Bagenalstown in County Carlow. The land is of mixed-use and comes in three separate lots, which are all close to one another but not adjoining one another.

“It’s a very short walk from Ballinkillen village,” says selling agent David Quinn. “It’s about 500 metres or so.”

The property is roughly equidistant from both Bagenalstown and Borris (5km), east of the River Barrow.

Lot One consists of 20.75 acres of land, laid out in a number of divisions. All are in grass and are generally of good quality. The property has the added benefit of a derelict house and yard, which are centrally located within the land parcel, offering the potential to build a home.

Lot Two comprises 25.5 acres of land. Like Lot One, it enjoys good road frontage. Most of the fields are in grass, with one field in tillage. There are also approximately three acres in woodland.

Lot Three is the closest lot to the village and comprises just 0.75 acres of land with a derelict dwelling thereon.

“The grass and tillage in the largest lot (lot 2) are of excellent quality,” says David. “It’s free-draining land, as it is with Lot One.”

The property has only just gone on the market, so it’s difficult to accurately gauge the levels of interest just yet. However, David foresees good interest in these tidy-sized land parcels from a range of different parties.

“There has been a nice steady stream of enquiries about it so far,” says David, who says that the price guide for the land is €10,000 - €12,000 per acre.

“We’ll be guiding around €30,000 on the 0.75-acre lot… I’d imagine you’re going to have local farmers for the two lots of land, with some hobby farming interest, and Lot Three will probably attract either builders or young couples.”