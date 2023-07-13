Farmers to hold rally in Bandon over nitrates derogation

Farmers are planning to gather for a rally on Thursday night as concern continues to grow around a reduction in the nitrates derogation stocking rate.

Taking place in Bandon, Co Cork, from 7:30pm, the event is being organised by Cork branches of the Irish Farmers' Association.

Cork Central IFA chairman Conor O'Leary is urging farmers from all organisations and sectors to turn out, as they "will all be affected" by a cut to the stocking rate.

Interim review

The Environmental Protection Agency's recent report shows that nitrates "remain too high in rivers, groundwater, and estuaries in the south-east, south-west and midlands and eastern regions".

While negotiations are continuing, the EPA’s report has gone to the commission.

The report is part of the interim review process of the Nitrates Action Programme. The review was required by the European Commission as part of granting Ireland’s nitrates derogation.

The report outlines the regions that could be required to reduce their organic nitrogen stocking rate to 220kg per hectare from 250kg in 2024 under the derogation, as a result of the effect of agriculture on water quality in these areas.

This would likely see a reduction in herd numbers.

Time needed

Conor O'Leary told the Irish Examiner that farmers have "undertaken another waft of measures and we're not being allowed time for those to take account".

"Our big ask is that the measures we’re employing are given time to take effect, and that there are other measures we can undertake other than the reduction to 220kg," he said.

"The reduction will mean either of two things – a farmer will have to reduce the number of stock they have, or they'll have to find more ground to put that stock across.

The threat of it has led to turmoil in the land rental market, where farmers are taking ground or looking for ground they don’t really need.

"It’s putting a competitive nature to the land market that the likes of tillage farmers and beef farmers can't compete with. If some farmers have to get bigger to stay the size they are, it means that we’ll have fewer farmers at the end of the day."

Rally

Mr O'Leary said organisers are hoping for a crowd exceeding 500 people at the rally in Bandon, which is aiming to show Government and the European Commission the level of concern out there over this.

"We really need the commission to come here and see the type of farming we do and how different it is to the rest of Europe," Mr O'Leary said.

"One of the critical things in dairying that we do is you can walk the cows to the grass. If you can't walk the cows to the grass if the field is miles away, it’s of no use to the system; it’s so critical that we can hold on to that type of system."

Those within 30 minutes of Bandon have been urged to bring a tractor, while those from further have been told to bring a car full of people.

'Some co-ops won't survive' nitrates stocking rate cut

Fianna Fáil TD Jackie Cahill has recently warned that "some of our co-ops won't survive" a cut to stocking rate in the nitrates derogation.

Dairying is the "driving economic force" of rural Ireland, Mr Cahill said, "and without our vibrant dairy industry", it would be a "seriously poorer place".

Mr Cahill said that he is farming in derogation, and that the 250kg stocking rate is "hugely important to the economic viability of my own business".

"Negotiations have been going on a while at this stage, I feel that there's a view a reduction in our derogation level is inevitable, I think there's a defeated attitude by the department," Mr Cahill said.

"We have taken on new measures in the last 12 to 18 months which are putting extra onus on derogation farmers but will definitely bear fruit going forward.

"It's a very few short years ago since we were at the abolition of quotas, and serious incentives were given to both farmers and processors to increase production."