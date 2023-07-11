Early interest in 37-acre farm in Cork

The latest offering from Clonakilty-based auctioneers Hodnett Forde Property Services is in one of the most sought-after agricultural zones in Munster.
Located in the townland of Knockroe, 7km from the village of Innishannon and 24km to the west of Cork city, a 36.7-acre farm complete with a traditional farmhouse and outbuildings is new to the market but already attracting a lot of interest, according to the selling agent Ernest Forde.
“It has only been up since last Friday but we’ve already had a lot of calls on it,” says Ernest of the property, which has been attracting people interested in the high-quality land as well as those looking at the house.
The property is being offered in three possible lots — Lot A (the entire holding), Lot B (33.41 acres of land) and Lot C (dwelling on circa 3.35 acres).
Most of the property is currently in tillage, but this quality holding would be suitable for any kind of farming activity, according to the selling agents.
The house is in need of refurbishment, though is in a habitable condition. The charming stone farmhouse is in an attractive and private setting. Accommodation includes a kitchen, parlour and sitting room on the ground floor, with two bedrooms and a family bathroom on the first floor.
Quality land in this area doesn’t come up too often and the land is expected to receive offers in excess of €16,000/acre. The house on 3.35 acres, meanwhile, is expected to receive offers in excess of €275,000.