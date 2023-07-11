Early interest in 37-acre farm in Cork

The latest offering from Clonakilty-based auctioneers Hodnett Forde Property Services is in one of the most sought-after agricultural zones in Munster.

Located in the townland of Knockroe, 7km from the village of Innishannon and 24km to the west of Cork city, a 36.7-acre farm complete with a traditional farmhouse and outbuildings is new to the market but already attracting a lot of interest, according to the selling agent Ernest Forde.