Early interest in 37-acre farm in Cork

Early interest in 37-acre farm in Cork

The house and some of the land on the 36.7-acre farm at Knockroe, Innishannon, Co Cork.

Tue, 11 Jul, 2023 - 10:11
Conor Power

The latest offering from Clonakilty-based auctioneers Hodnett Forde Property Services is in one of the most sought-after agricultural zones in Munster.

Located in the townland of Knockroe, 7km from the village of Innishannon and 24km to the west of Cork city, a 36.7-acre farm complete with a traditional farmhouse and outbuildings is new to the market but already attracting a lot of interest, according to the selling agent Ernest Forde.

“It has only been up since last Friday but we’ve already had a lot of calls on it,” says Ernest of the property, which has been attracting people interested in the high-quality land as well as those looking at the house.

The property is being offered in three possible lots — Lot A (the entire holding), Lot B (33.41 acres of land) and Lot C (dwelling on circa 3.35 acres).

Most of the property is currently in tillage, but this quality holding would be suitable for any kind of farming activity, according to the selling agents.

The house is in need of refurbishment, though is in a habitable condition. The charming stone farmhouse is in an attractive and private setting. Accommodation includes a kitchen, parlour and sitting room on the ground floor, with two bedrooms and a family bathroom on the first floor.

Quality land in this area doesn’t come up too often and the land is expected to receive offers in excess of €16,000/acre. The house on 3.35 acres, meanwhile, is expected to receive offers in excess of €275,000.

Read More

Kerry Group suppliers 'continuing the campaign' for increased milk price with protest in Tralee 

More in this section

Close up of calves on animal farm eating food. Meat industry concept. 'Animal welfare issues' revealed in documentary spark investigation into dairy industry 
Sheep and rams in the mountains of Connemara, IRL Call for proposals on promoting organics
Herd of cows at the meadow against sunset Cork farmers urged to join Bord Bia as part of suckler scheme requirements 
#Farming - PropertyCorkPlace: Cork
<p>Last month, up to 500 dairy farmers gathered outside Kerry Group’s buildings in Charleville, Co Cork, to protest what they say is the "ridiculous" price being paid to farmers for milk. Picture: Brendan Gleeson</p>

Kerry Group suppliers 'continuing the campaign' for increased milk price with protest in Tralee 

READ NOW
Agribusiness and Tech Beef and Sheep sector Columnists Dairy sector Emission targets 25by30 Munster farming Legal Matters Pigs and Poultry Rural Life Rural Property Signpost reports Spring Calving Tillage sector Weather BACK TO FARMING HOME PAGE 
Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up
Karen Walsh

Karen Walsh

Law of the Land

Latest

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Sign up to the best reads of the week from irishexaminer.com selected just for you.

Sign up
Lunchtime News
Newsletter

Keep up with the stories of the day with our lunchtime news wrap.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd