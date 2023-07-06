Government must 'remove barriers to entry' to allow expansion of solar 

The Irish Farmers' Association is calling for a dedicated renewable budget and the removal of remaining barriers to adoption for the sector.

The IFA's national environment chair Paul O'Brien has welcomed the move by Government to extend the existing Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland-operated Non-Domestic Microgeneration Scheme to include a broader range of potential applicants.

Following this week’s announcement, Mr O'Brien said that solar PV technology "offers a real opportunity to reduce costs, support environmental ambitions, and foster energy independence".

However, he also pointed out that for this to work, a "whole of Government approach" is needed.

"The ambitious climate change targets set out by the Government must be matched with schemes with the correct supports and processes that make them appealing for people," he said.

"IFA has called for dedicated renewable budgets and the removal of remaining barriers to adoption.

"These include easy and quick access to the national grid; a dedicated renewables budget for farmers; and a major awareness campaign by the Government and its agencies to promote the benefits of solar and other renewable technologies."

Scheme extension

The Government approved amendments earlier this week to extend support to a wider range of businesses and non-domestic applicants through the SEAI-operated scheme.

This will be done through tiered grant supports for solar PV – for installation sizes greater than 6kWp up to 1,000kWp (1MW) capacity.

The new range of installation sizes will cover a significant variety of businesses, from small local shops up to large manufacturing facilities.

It will also be available for public buildings, sports clubs, and community organisations.

An installation size of 1000kWp equates to approximately 2,500 solar PV panels, which could be accommodated on a large factory or warehouse rooftop.

Part of the journey

Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications Eamon Ryan said that this move by Government "shows Ireland’s continued commitment to supporting all of our citizens, businesses and community organisations – to be part of our journey to a cleaner, cheaper and renewable energy future".

"It also shows strong cross-Government commitment to developing innovative solutions that can not only provide support to businesses to manage their energy costs, but also empower those businesses to invest in an enduring solution which also reduces their carbon footprint and supports the local electricity grid.

"We have removed planning permission requirements to install solar panels, and we’ve reduced the VAT to 0% for the supply and installation of solar panels on homes.

"As a result, our Domestic Solar PV Scheme operated by the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland is continuing to power ahead with record levels of applications in 2022 and 2023, resulting in approximately 60,000 homes now being registered as microgenerators.

"It is vital therefore that businesses are now afforded the same opportunity to start their energy transition journey."