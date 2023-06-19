Antrim farmer named supreme champion at Lakeland Milk Quality Awards

Stephen Cargill claimed the accolade for the "exceptionally high" quality of milk produced on his farm.
The supreme champion of the Lakeland Dairies Milk Quality Awards is Stephen Cargill, Templepatrick, Ballyclare, Co Antrim, who claimed the accolade for the exceptionally high quality of milk produced on his farm throughout the past year. Picture: Rory Geary

Mon, 19 Jun, 2023 - 17:43
Kathleen O'Sullivan

A dairy farmer in Co Antrim has been named supreme champion of the Lakeland Dairies Milk Quality Awards.

Stephen Cargill of Templepatrick, Ballyclare, claimed the accolade for the "exceptionally high" quality of milk produced on his farm throughout the past year.

Mr Cargill also took home the over 1m litre producer category award in Northern Ireland.

The Milk Quality Awards are recognition of the achievements of Lakeland Dairies’ milk suppliers.

The winners emerged from among 3,200 farm families across 16 counties who produce milk for the 2bn litres Lakeland Dairies milk pool.

Quality of milk pool

The awards were presented by Minister for Rural and Community Affairs Heather Humphreys with Lakeland Dairies chairman Niall Matthews and group chief executive Colin Kelly on Monday.

Mr Matthews paid tribute to the award winners, saying: "As dairy farmers, we produce the 2bn litres of nutritious milk that serve as the foundation for a very wide range of Lakeland dairy products enjoyed by consumers across the globe. 

"Dairy farming is a profession that spans generations, providing sustenance for families, fuelling rural economies, and playing an essential role in environmental sustainability. We are proud of the very high quality of our milk pool. 

"I extend my congratulations to all of our dedicated dairy farmers for their commendable achievements and their invaluable, ongoing contribution to our farmer-owned dairy co-operative."

Mr Kelly added that as the global population grows, "there's an increasing reliance on the reliability and integrity of the worldwide food supply chain, from the pastures to the plate". 

"Dairy, as a versatile and nutrient-rich food, holds a key role in addressing this rising demand. Our exceptional milk producers, with their dedication to quality, will undoubtedly remain at the forefront of all these developments," Mr Kelly said.

Awards

Lakeland Dairies also announced winners in the other categories of the Milk Quality Awards.

Smyth McCann of Bangor, Co Down, was the highly commended runner-up in the over 1m litre producer category of the awards in Northern Ireland.

Derick and Hall Donnell of Strabane, Co Tyrone, won the under 1m litre producer category in Northern Ireland, while Michael Quinn of Newry, Co Down, was the highly commended runner-up.

Peter and Enda Duffy of Ballybay, Co Monaghan, won the over 500,000 litre producer category award in the Republic of Ireland.

The highly commended runner-up in the same category was Kieran Duffy of Athlone, Co Westmeath.

The winner of the under 500,000 litre award was Seamus McNally of Glaslough, Co Monaghan, while Thomas and Colm Mallon Lislum of Kenagh, Co Longford were the highly commended runners-up.

Killian Brennan of CDR Farms, Kilcogy Upper, Co Longford, won the Lakeland Dairies sustainability award for commitment to sustainable milk production and environmental and economic sustainability.

New entrants

Lakeland Dairies has welcomed over 400 new milk producers to the co-op in recent years.

Dairy farmers Laurence Dorian and Patrick Lynch Mullins of Dunleer, Co Louth, were declared winners of the Republic of Ireland best new entrant category.

Gary Agnew of Lisnaskea, Co Fermanagh, won the Northern Ireland best new entrant category.

#Farming - Dairy
Farming
