€10k an acre guide price offers tempting value in North Cork

The farm is approximately 10km from Mallow and 25km north of Cork city centre
Tue, 06 Jun, 2023 - 12:09
Conor Power

A substantial holding in one block in North Cork is currently on the market with Mallow-based auctioneers Liam Mullins & Associates.

The 45.6-acre farm is in the townland of Lissard, just off the N20 (Limerick-Cork road) approximately 10km from Mallow and 25km north of Cork city centre.

“There’s a reasonable amount of road frontage with it,” says the selling agent Liam. “It’s good land and it’s all in pasture at the moment.”

This is a very active agricultural zone, with dairying being the dominant sectoral activity. There are plenty of vibrant market towns nearby, with Cork city quite close. Interest has been good so far, according to Liam.

“We’ve had a nice few enquiries so far,” he says. “With good quality grassland at the price level it’s at, there should be some genuine interest in this farm.”

With a number of other houses in the immediate vicinity, there is real potential for the right client to get planning permission for a dwelling.

The price guide is put in the region of €10,000 per acre. The land values in this particular part of Cork can oscillate according to specific locations but this is one that will surely attract plenty of attention from those looking to expand their acreage with some fine quality fields: a prime opportunity, as the agents put it.

