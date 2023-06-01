Nominations open for 2023 Young Farmer of the Year

Young farmers from all sectors are encouraged to enter.
FBD Sligo branch manager Michael McMahon, FBD head of branch strategy and sales performance Emer O’Byrne, 2022 Young Farmer of the Year Christopher Tuffy, FBD Leinster head of sales Donal Riordan, and Macra president Elaine Houlihan launching the 2023 competition.

Thu, 01 Jun, 2023 - 15:00
Kathleen O'Sullivan

Applications and nominations are now open for the 2023 FBD Young Farmer of the Year Awards.

The awards, in association with Macra na Feirme, feature categories for dairy, drystock, other enterprises, land mobility, and land management.

Young farmers in these sectors are invited to enter and the winner of each sector will compete to be crowned the 2023 FBD Young Farmer of the Year. 

This year features awards for the Best Emerging Young Farmer and the National Rural Network Biodiversity Farmer of the Year Award.

The overall prize fund includes a pot of cash prizes and the addition of insurance and hotel vouchers for category winners. 

The overall winner of the 2023 FBD Young Farmer of the Year will receive €5,000, with each category winner and the Emerging Young Farmer taking home €1,000. 

FBD will also be donating €250 to any Macra members who become a finalist in this year’s competition. Each winner will also receive vouchers from the FBD Hotel Group and FBD Insurance.

Celebrate achievements of young farmers

"The annual FBD Young Farmer of the Year Awards provide an important opportunity to celebrate the achievements of our young farmers and their contribution to farming. On behalf of the team at FBD, we wish all applicants every success in the competition," FBD Insurance chief commercial officer John Cahalan said. 

Irish Farmers' Association president Tim Cullinan said that it has "never been more important to nurture and encourage young talent in the farming sector".

"The competition is a great opportunity for young farmers to showcase their ambitions and present their plans for the future," he added.

Macra president Elaine Houlihan is encouraging young farmers from all sectors to enter.

"As the search begins for the 25th FBD Young Farmer of the Year, we are reminded of the contribution our young farmer members within Macra are making throughout the Irish farming industry," Ms Houlihan said. 

"Young farmers are at the forefront of adapting new practices to ensure our future in farming is sustainable for years to come."

Entries close on Friday, July 28.

2022 winner

A Co Sligo dairy farmer was the winner of the 2022 FBD Young Farmer of the Year.

Christopher Tuffy runs a 150 spring-calving dairy farm, milking on a leased block alongside his parents, partner Eimear, and baby Larlaith. 

The competition was launched in 1999 and has been successful in raising the profile of young farmers within their community by recognising their achievements and contribution to farming.

<p>IFA farm forestry chairman Jason Fleming said that if confidence is to be restored among farmers in forestry as a land use option and plant at the scale required to meet climate targets, "we need to bring together all stakeholders to understand and address issues".</p>

Farm forestry conference takes place next week

READ NOW
