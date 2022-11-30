Sligo man named FBD Young Farmer of The Year

A young Sligo dairy farmer was named the winner of this year’s FBD Young Farmer of the Year.

Christopher Tuffy was announced as the overall winner of the competition, which runs annually in association with Macra, at a celebratory dinner in the Radisson Blu Little Island, Cork, on Tuesday night (November 29).

Christopher runs a 150 spring-calving dairy farmer from Sligo, milking on a leased block alongside his parents, partner Eimear and baby Larlaith. Christopher plays football with Enniscrone/Kilglass GAA.

Joe Healy, chair of the judging panel, said: “There was an extremely high standard from all the contestants at the semi-final and final level and their knowledge, and positivity, towards the challenges and the opportunities in Irish agriculture was second to none.”

Tomás Ó'Midheach, chief executive at sponsor FBD Insurance, added: “On behalf of the team at FBD, I would like to extend our congratulations to Christopher Tuffy. This award is very well deserved, it is a testament to Christopher hard work, passion and dedication.

“FBD Insurance is proud to partner with FBD Trust to continue our long-standing relationship with Macra and the FBD Young Farmer of the Year awards. We are proud to support awards which celebrate the achievements of our young farmers and their contribution to farming.

“Our hope is that these awards will inspire the next generation of farmers to build strong and sustainable farm businesses for the future.”

The FBD Young Farmer of the Year awards are run annually by Macra in partnership with the IFA.

The competition was launched in 1999 and has been successful in raising the profile of young farmers within their community by recognising their achievements and contribution to farming.

Candidates are judged under a range of criteria exploring their knowledge of general agriculture, environmental protection, and sustainable farming, production costs and returns, farm business initiative and innovation, vision and planning for the future, as well as their involvement in agri sector and the community, personal development and approach to farm safety.

John Keane, President of Macra, added: “On behalf of Macra, I would like to congratulate our overall winner Christopher Tuffy.

“Christopher has demonstrated the skills and knowledge that it takes to be the pinnacle of Irish agriculture. I know that Christopher will inspire many young people to become farmers for the future, but also to inspire those already farming to improve and develop.

“I also want to thank all our members who entered the competition for putting themselves forward and standing out from the crowd. I hope that you are very proud of yourselves and have learned from the competition.

“Macra and FBD have long been close allies, and this competition recognises the importance of youth in Irish Agriculture, which is critical to support to develop our sector long term.”