Sheep Welfare Scheme balancing payments begin issuing 

The rollout of these balancing payments brings the total amount paid to over 17,500 farmers under the scheme for 2022 to €17.3m.
Sheep Welfare Scheme balancing payments begin issuing 

The successor scheme - the Sheep Improvement Scheme - is now in place, starting on February 1, 2023, with over 19,000 farmers participating.

Wed, 24 May, 2023 - 16:13
Kathleen O'Sullivan

Balancing payments under the Sheep Welfare Scheme have begun issuing this week. 

FARMING - BEEF & SHEEP

A collection of the latest news, views and analysis from the farming desk on the topic of Beef and Sheep.

The 15% balancing payments will be made to all eligible farmers under year six (2022) of the scheme.

The rollout of these balancing payments brings the total amount paid to over 17,500 farmers under the scheme for 2022 to €17.3m.

The 85% advance payment was issued to eligible farmers last November.

Final year of the scheme

This is the final year of the scheme, which was introduced in December 2016. 

"These final payments under the Sheep Welfare Scheme are an important support to farmers in the delivery of key welfare actions and provide a financial boost to the individual farmers and the wider rural economy," Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said.  

The successor scheme - the Sheep Improvement Scheme - is now in place, starting on February 1, 2023, with over 19,000 farmers participating.

The minister said he is urging any farmers with outstanding queries to respond to the department immediately to facilitate payment.

He also confirmed that the department will continue to issue payments on an ongoing basis as outstanding queries are resolved.

Read More

16,100 applications to Sheep Improvement Scheme

More in this section

Herd of cows at the meadow against sunset Over 20,000 applications to suckler scheme show 'level of interest in improving sustainability' 
A female old hand on soil-earth. Close-up. Concept of old age-youth, life, health, nature There's a different type of income to be derived from Irish soil
Government told to move quicker on carbon sequestration Government told to move quicker on carbon sequestration
#Farming - Beef and Sheep
<p>The scheme provides funding to processors who wish to invest in developing facilities for the processing, preparation, grading, packing, and storage of organic products. </p>

€1.7m scheme for organic processing opens for applications

READ NOW
Agribusiness and Tech Beef and Sheep sector Columnists Dairy sector Emission targets 25by30 Munster farming Legal Matters Pigs and Poultry Rural Life Rural Property Signpost reports Spring Calving Tillage sector Weather BACK TO FARMING HOME PAGE 
Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up
Karen Walsh

Karen Walsh

Law of the Land

Latest

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Sign up to the best reads of the week from irishexaminer.com selected just for you.

Sign up
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd