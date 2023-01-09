16,100 applications to Sheep Improvement Scheme

Mon, 09 Jan, 2023 - 11:59
Kathleen O'Sullivan

16,100 farmers have already applied to the Sheep Improvement Scheme.

Sheep farmers are being reminded that the deadline for applications for the new scheme is midnight tonight, Monday, January 9.

The Sheep Improvement Scheme provides financial support to farmers for taking extra steps to improve the welfare of their flock. 

Farmers get €12 per breeding ewe for completing flock welfare measures.

The Sheep Improvement Scheme replaces the Sheep Welfare Scheme on February 1, 2023. 

The scheme year will run from February 1 to December 31, 2023. 

The scheme actions must be completed between February 1 and December 31, 2023. 

From 2024, the scheme year will coincide with the calendar year.

Important support

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said that the scheme is an "important support to sheep farmers", and has urged all eligible applicants to apply before the deadline.

The Department of Agriculture will write to those farmers who have selected the scanning action and give them an opportunity to change their actions for 2023, if they so wish. 

Farmers can also select the genotyped ram action in 2023, which would replace the scanning action in that year.

Applications for the scheme can be made by the farmer or by a farm advisor via the application facility on agfood.ie. 

<p>In recent years TB prevalence was at an historically low level.</p>

Bovine TB can be eradicated but it will not be easy

READ NOW
