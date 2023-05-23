87-acre North Cork farm up for online auction

The farm is 17km from Newmarket, 20km from Abbeyfeale and 25km from Castleisland.
87-acre North Cork farm up for online auction

Tue, 23 May, 2023 - 22:16
Conor Power

Coming up for public auction in a week’s time is an 87-acre farm in North Cork at a tempting price level.

The property in question is at Glenakeel North, a short distance from where Cork, Limerick and Kerry counties meet. The farm is 17km from Newmarket, 20km from Abbeyfeale and 25km from Castleisland.

The auction will be a mixture of live event — at 3pm on Thursday, June, at the Longcourt House Hotel in Newcastle West — and online auction (via lslauctions.com). According to selling agent Tom Crosse of GVM Limerick, there has been good interest building up in the property already. 

Its location is convenient but outside of the top areas in terms of Golden Vale land. It offers, therefore, what could be some very interesting value in an area with no shortage of progressive farmers. 20 acres of the land is in the hen harrier SPA area.

The land is laid out in easily managed divisions and is ideal for all types of farming, including beef, dairying, equestrian or hobby farming, according to the selling agents.

“I would say that there would be about 55 good acres in the property,” says Tom, “with 30 acres of heavier land. The good land here is very good and it has good road frontage.”

The guideline figure is €650,000 (€7,500/acre). The existence of a Special Protection Area will certainly limit its value but this is a substantial block of land up for grabs in a place with a vibrant farming scene.

86-acre farm in North Cork offers tempting value

Farming
