Law of the land: Does a marriage prenup have any legal status in Ireland?

I am getting married next year, and my parents gifted me valuable farmland that has been in our family for generations. My friend is saying that I should get a Prenuptial Agreement signed before I get married.

My parents are not suggesting that I put one in place but I feel a moral obligation to ensure the land stays in the family and I know I would feel like I let everyone if it ever had to be sold because of a divorce. I have heard they are not even recognised in Ireland, so I am not sure what the point is, even if she was happy to sign it.

Dear Reader,

Prenups have no legislative or statutory basis in Irish law. Many professionals believe that such agreements can be of assistance in the event of a marriage breakdown. A lot of professionals are of the view that two people who are of sound mind and capable of making their own decisions, and who have the benefit of independent legal advice should be allowed to enter into an agreement to decide how their assets would be dealt with in the event that they were to divorce.

However, you are correct, prenuptial agreements are not recognised in Ireland. The Irish Farmers Association (IFA) has lobbied to have Prenuptial Agreements recognised in Irish law. It is part of a push by the group to protect a family farm from being sold off or divided in the event of a marriage breakdown. The IFA wants farmers to be allowed to draw up contracts before they get married to ensure the family farm remains intact post-divorce.

Farmland is a major issue when it comes to marriage and divorce because the farm is often a high-value asset, sometimes worth several million euro and there is often huge sentimental attachment to the farm. A young person receiving farmland often feels a huge responsibility to keep the land in the family name and ensure it passes to the next generation.

What is a Prenuptial Agreement exactly? It is essentially a written contract between two people who are planning to be married. It typically lists all the property both of you own, your assets, your debts and it specifies what would happen to those assets and debts in the event of marital breakdown. A few points worth noting in relation to Prenuptial Agreements:

They cannot deal with custody of children and guardianship of children and access rights.

All parties must be independently legally advised for them to carry any weight.

There must be full disclosure of assets by both parties and debts of both parties in advance of signing the Agreement.

It is essential that adequate time is given to both parties to contemplate the Agreement, obtain independent legal advice and consider the Agreement before signing. No person should feel pressured into signing the Agreement.

A recent survey indicated 72% of farmers are in favour of Prenuptial Agreements, and they can be seen as good planning. Farms can often be a bone of huge contention in divorce cases, as the value of the farmland will be significant, but sometimes the income being generated from it is not.

Prenuptial Agreements should be reviewed every five years, especially after a couple has children. Some would argue that it is very wise to enter into a Prenuptial Agreement especially if there are other assets available, without having to touch the farm in the event of a divorce, and it might be best for a couple to decide how to divide assets, rather than a learned judge deciding how best to divide marital assets to avoid a protracted legal battle.

In your particular case, if it is something you are interested in, the best piece of advice I can offer you is to talk to your fiancé and see is she also willing to discuss this subject and explore it and if she is, then you would both need to consult solicitors to obtain independent advice.

Even though they are not currently recognised in Ireland; it still would be helpful to have a Prenuptial Agreement if both of you are willing to enter into one.