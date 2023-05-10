Forty-acre Wicklow farm exceeds €26k an acre at auction

Gorey-based auctioneers Quinn Property said the auction, and the results of recent auctions, point to a remarkably strong market for land and country homes in the southeast.
Forty-acre Wicklow farm exceeds €26k an acre at auction

Lot 2, the house and outbuildings, sold for €220k; €40k above the guide price.

Wed, 10 May, 2023 - 10:06
Conor Power

Another successful online auction took place on Wednesday of last week with Gorey-based auctioneers Quinn Property.

The holding was a 40.5-acre farm in the townland of Johnstown, near Arklow, County Wicklow. It was sold along with an adjacent second lot, which consists of a house with outbuildings on 0.5acres.

With good road frontage and within 6km of the M11, this well-located property was always going to attract a lot of bidders.
With good road frontage and within 6km of the M11, this well-located property was always going to attract a lot of bidders.

According to the selling agent David Quinn, the land was suitable for either tillage or pasture. Approximately 32 acres of it is in tillage at present, with the remaining eight acres or so in pasture; divided into two paddocks.

With good road frontage and within 6km of the M11, this well-located property was always going to attract a lot of bidders and always likely to sell in the separate lots.

Lot 1 was guiding at between €10,000 and €15,000 per acre. There were almost 15 registered bidders before the sale began, with five declaring their interest for the house on half an acre with outbuildings.

The bidding opened at €400,000 (€10k/acre), quickly moving beyond €600,000 and up to €700,000 (€17k/acre). The bids continued to come at pace and when it reached €820,000 (€20,200/acre), auctioneer David Quinn called a break to take client instructions.

Upon his return to the virtual auction room, David announced that the property was on the market. There was no let-up in the pace of bids, however, and the property soon reached the €1,000,000 mark. Four more bids later, the farm was sold at a price of €1,060,000, or an extraordinary €26,174/acre.

According to the selling agent David Quinn, the land was suitable for either tillage or pasture.
According to the selling agent David Quinn, the land was suitable for either tillage or pasture.

There had been seven different bidders on the day and the one with the winning bid was identified as a local dairy farmer. Afterwards, David commented that he was “thrilled to have overseen yet another ground-breaking result". 

"We are very pleased to have secured a strong price for both lots (Lot 2 sold for €220k; €40k above the guide price), particularly for Lot 1 where a price of over €26,000 per acre was achieved… today’s results, and the results of recent auctions, point to a remarkably strong market for land and country homes in the southeast.”

Read More

46-acre Wexford farm fetches almost €26k/acre at auction

More in this section

Grazing cows. Second Ireland-NZ agriculture research call opens
laboratory for food analysis True cash value of high SCC
Green lawn with white clover Oversowing clover - the how and why of getting started
#Farming - PropertyPlace: WicklowOrganisation: Quinn Property
<p>The national herd consisted of 1,541 active herds keeping over 1.6m, which comprised 135,652 breeding pigs, 1.5 fattening pigs, and 951 non-production pigs.</p>

Near 9% drop in pig numbers in 2022

READ NOW
Agribusiness and Tech Beef and Sheep sector Columnists Dairy sector Emission targets 25by30 Munster farming Legal Matters Pigs and Poultry Rural Life Rural Property Signpost reports Spring Calving Tillage sector Weather BACK TO FARMING HOME PAGE 
Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up
Karen Walsh

Karen Walsh

Law of the Land

Latest

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Sign up to the best reads of the week from irishexaminer.com selected just for you.

Sign up
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd