€18-€20k/acre price guide for 54-acre farm for Cashel auction

Coming up for public auction on Thursday May 11 at 2:30pm at Cashel Mart is a 54-acre piece of high-quality South Tipperary land.
Given there have not been too many substantial-sized blocks of land coming on the market from this part of the Golden Vale of late, it is no surprise to hear strong interest is already building for this holding, which is in the townland of Glenbane, near Holycross.
“This is top-class land,” says selling agent Alison De Vere Hunt of Cashel Mart. “It’s being offered in three lots. The first lot is 29.96 acres and the second lot is 23.66 acres, and then lot 3 is the combined total of 53.63 acres.”
The property has double road frontage in an area dominated by the dairying sector, but where there are plenty of serious operations nearby in all the other agricultural sectors too.
“The main entrance is from a secondary road just off the R660, which is the main Thurles-Cashel road,” Ms De Vere Hunt said. “It’s currently in grass and it was reseeded just a couple of years ago so it’s in really good condition.”
One would expect the demand for the entire holding will out-perform that for the smaller lots but the options make it interesting. The price guide is between €18,000 and €20,000/acre.