€18-€20k/acre price guide for 54-acre farm for Cashel auction

Coming up for public auction on Thursday May 11 at 2:30pm at Cashel Mart is a 54-acre piece of high-quality South Tipperary land.

Given there have not been too many substantial-sized blocks of land coming on the market from this part of the Golden Vale of late, it is no surprise to hear strong interest is already building for this holding, which is in the townland of Glenbane, near Holycross.