Closing date looms for tenders on 198-acre Glanbia farm

The holding features a mixture of land quality, with good grassland in the main, as well as a small element of forestry.
Closing date looms for tenders on 198-acre Glanbia farm

The 198-acre farm at Blacknock, Kilmeaden, Co. Waterford.

Tue, 11 Apr, 2023 - 16:31
Conor Power

On Thursday at noon is the final date for tender bids to be received on a 198-acre farm at Blacknock, Kilmeaden, County Waterford.

The holding has been attracting a good deal of attention, according to selling agent Des Purcell of Purcell Properties.

Located close to Waterford city, the property is currently owned by food processors Glanbia, representing a rare opportunity to acquire substantial acreage in one block. The holding features a mixture of land quality, with good grassland in the main, as well as a small element of forestry.

“There’s a fair share of demand locally and from outside of the region,” says Des, “because it has the potential to make a decent-sized dairy farm particularly, and there is interest in it from the dairy sector.”

That sector has proved itself voracious for large tracts of land in recent months and the result of this sale by tender will give a strong indication of whether or not that trend continues.

Market indications currently suggest that the price guide of €2,750,000 (€14k/acre) may be slightly optimistic, but the true picture will be clear by the end of the week.

Read More

€12k-€15k an acre expected for 27-acre West Waterford farm

More in this section

Fresh Potato Harvest €450,000 in Irish support for potato farming in Ukraine
Ecological pigs and piglets at the domestic farm African Swine Fever resurgence expected to knock Chinese pig herd
A Public Trail €2.4m up for landowners to open walking routes
#Farming - PropertyPlace: WaterfordOrganisation: Glanbia
<p>One of the key recommendations made in a €100,000 wool feasibility study published last summer was the establishment of an independent wool council.</p>

Farmers hope wool council establishment will 'signal a reversal of fortune' for the sector

READ NOW
Agribusiness and Tech Beef and Sheep sector Columnists Dairy sector Emission targets 25by30 Munster farming Legal Matters Pigs and Poultry Rural Life Rural Property Signpost reports Spring Calving Tillage sector Weather BACK TO FARMING HOME PAGE 
Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up
Karen Walsh

Karen Walsh

Law of the Land

Latest

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd