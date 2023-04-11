Closing date looms for tenders on 198-acre Glanbia farm

On Thursday at noon is the final date for tender bids to be received on a 198-acre farm at Blacknock, Kilmeaden, County Waterford.
The holding has been attracting a good deal of attention, according to selling agent Des Purcell of Purcell Properties.
Located close to Waterford city, the property is currently owned by food processors Glanbia, representing a rare opportunity to acquire substantial acreage in one block. The holding features a mixture of land quality, with good grassland in the main, as well as a small element of forestry.
“There’s a fair share of demand locally and from outside of the region,” says Des, “because it has the potential to make a decent-sized dairy farm particularly, and there is interest in it from the dairy sector.”
That sector has proved itself voracious for large tracts of land in recent months and the result of this sale by tender will give a strong indication of whether or not that trend continues.
Market indications currently suggest that the price guide of €2,750,000 (€14k/acre) may be slightly optimistic, but the true picture will be clear by the end of the week.