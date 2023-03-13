To the moon and beyond for on-farm robotics

It’s an indicator of just how seriously the robotics industry is taking on-farm automation when the team behind driverless cars and Mars rovers, says it is now taking on its biggest challenge yet – developing autonomous robots to grow crops at “superhuman scale”.

The tech world knows agriculture is big business; Ag-tech is a flourishing industry, having exploded from a $1bn annual global spend in 2012, to $10.2bn a decade later in 2022, according to the latest report from ag-tech investor Agfunder.

Of this, farm robotics makes up around $709m, a tidy enough sum for a space still very much in its infancy. Already, farm management software and sensing and digitally-connected technology is said to be worth around $1.7bn.

Tevel, one of our FutureFARM case studies this week, has raised $32m to date, with key investors including Kubota, the parent company of Kverneland.

John Deere has also got in on the act, snapping up Bear Flag Robotics for $250m in 2021. The firm’s technology can retrofit existing tractors with patented AI technology, equipping even standard tractors with advanced automation systems.

If they are successful in commercialising this technology, it means that some of the most challenging and physically demanding tasks on farms could soon become a thing of the past for humans.

It solves very real and immediate problems too for farming. In Scotland, thousands of hectares of fruit and veg, valued at up to €68m a year, have been left to rot in the years following Brexit, because growers simply were not able to get the staff to pick them.

The picture might be less dramatic in Ireland and other parts of Europe unaffected by the restrictions on seasonal workers; however, with the availability of suitably-skilled labour a growing challenge around the world, it's not something growers and agricultural producers have escaped entirely.

There can be a tendency for some to think of robotics and automation as something that will suddenly take over farms and do everyone out of their jobs.

But it's worth bearing in mind that it wasn’t all that long ago that you would have been the talk of the country had you installed a robotic milking parlour.

Yet now, between automatic calf feeders, passageway scrapers, cluster washers, and feed pushers, something automated can be found on nearly every Irish farm, while farmers and quality stockmen are needed more now than ever.

Time previously spent scraping dung from passageways is now better spent working on herd health plans or vaccinating young stock.

The perception of automation also needs to change. Choosing to automate isn’t a sign someone is lazy or cutting corners, instead, it is refusing to allow time to be sapped away by mindless, repetitive tasks, which combined take staff time away from more valuable activities.

And in many cases, its adoption may also even allow for higher standards of agricultural production, as diseases and conditions in both in crops and livestock can be caught at the earliest possible stage through the artificial intelligence-driven analysis of the data collected.

It also doesn’t matter if a smaller, automated machine can cover fewer acres per hour, if that hour is when the operator is tied up with more mentally demanding work – or perhaps even asleep. Out on the fields, already, a few early adopters across the island have even embraced autonomous weeders.

We are still a long way off farms being operated remotely in a 'Farm Simulator'-esque manner, but rather headed towards a different, more rewarding way of farming.