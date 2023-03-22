21-acre Kilkenny holding making over €12k/acre post-auction

Last featured here on January 25 last, a 21-acre land parcel in Co Kilkenny was put up for public auction last Thursday (March 16) at the offices of the selling agent Joseph Coogan in Castlecomer.

The property was presented in two lots, which are located about 1km from one another — Lot 1 of 14.35 acres and Lot 2 of 6.8 acres.