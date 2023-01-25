21-acre holding for March public auction in Kilkenny

Coming up for public auction on March 16 next at the offices of Joseph Coogan Auctioneer in Ballycomey House in the town of Castlecomer, Co Kilkenny, is an excellent-quality 21-acre holding, presented in two lots — both about 1km apart from one another.

These kinds of small parcels are often the ones that grab the headlines for setting strong prices. The size of them ensures a wide variety of interested parties and if the land quality is very good, then keen interest is assured.

In this case, it is a public auction so one can never be sure until the big day itself but according to selling agent Joseph Coogan, there are already indications of mounting interest in this small but perfectly formed property.

“It’s good grazing land, ideally suited for hay or silage and there are a lot of dairy farmers around that particular area so in my opinion, there should be good interest in it,” Mr Coogan said.

Lot 1 consists of 14.35 acres of roadside land of excellent quality grazing and which, according to the selling agents, does come with some potential for building a one-off dwelling. There is good frontage and the lands are divided into a number of easily managed divisions.

Lot 2 is a 6.8-acre property — also with excellent pasture — with frontage onto a well-surfaced cul-de-sac laneway which is about 500m off the public road.

The holding is about 5km northeast of the village of Ballyragget, 8km from Conahy, 6km west of Castlecomer and 30km north of Kilkenny City.

“There is a bit of interest yet, but in this situation, you’ll have a lot of people going to look at it but the last person they’ll talk to about their interest in it would be me," Mr Coogan said.

When it comes to public auctions, the most serious contenders are usually the ones who give very little away in terms of their intentions. The price expectation is between €12,000 and €14,000 /acre, according to the selling agent. All will be revealed at 3pm on Thursday March 16 next.