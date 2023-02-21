19-acre West Cork holding makes over €13k/acre at auction

There was a strong turnout at O’Donovan’s Hotel in Clonakilty last Thursday afternoon for the auction of a 19-acre holding in Reenascreena near Rosscarbery in West Cork.

The property was last featured here on January 11 and although much of the land requires some work to bring it to its maximum potential, interest was good from the outset.

Auctioneer John Hodnett of Clonakilty-based Hodnett-Forde Property Services described the lands for sale as low-lying and sheltered, with secure fencing on all sides.

The farm’s modest size ensured it would attract attention from a wide range of potential buyers — between hobby farmers and expanding dairy farmers. Pre-auction price expectations were in the region of €150,000 (€8,000/acre).

According to John Hodnett, there was good interest shown in the lead-up to the auction date.

“There were about 25-30 people in attendance, and we had three active bidders" he said. The bidding opened at €170,000 (€9,000/acre) and when it reached €250,000, we consulted with the executors of the estate and were instructed to put it on the market.

“After that, we received five bids in increments of €1,000 and it sold at €255,000.”

At €13,400 per acre, it was a very healthy price and above expectations.

“I suppose that small traditional-type properties such as this one are always in demand,” Mr Hodnett said, adding the property was bought by a local farmer who had been renting it for a number of years.