€8,000 acre sought for 19-acre in West Cork

In the world of agricultural land, tidier parcels of pasture are often the most desired as they draw interest from a wide variety of potential buyers.
A 19-acre holding near Rosscarbery in West Cork is a good example of such a property and is going for auction on Thursday, February 16 at 3pm at O’Donovan’s Hotel with Clonakilty-based Hodnett Forde Property Services. Although much of it contains land that requires work to bring it up to maximum potential, the interest is good.
The holding is in the townland of Reenascreena, in a very active agricultural area in what could be considered as the eastern edges of West Cork – a place where very strong prices have been achieved recently and is one of Munster’s hot spots in terms of agricultural land values.
The property is approximately 10km north of Rosscarbery, 8km west of Michael Collins’ birthplace, 1km west of Reenascreena village and 13km west of Clonakilty.
The farm is accessed via a public road entrance, and the lands are described by John Hodnett as low-lying and sheltered, with secure fencing on all sides.
“There would be ten acres of this property in good green pasture at the south end of the holding,” says John, “while the remaining lands are of poorer quality and require reclamation and drainage. It’s an executor sale, and the lands have been leased out for a number of years.”
The property contains a derelict farmhouse and a hay barn with a double lean-to. These are strong assets in an era of housing shortage and will, no doubt, add to its attraction – either for the potential for the owner to live in or for the potential as an income source.
“It may suit a number of clients, such as a hobby farmer or as an extension to an existing holding. We’re guiding around €150,000 (€8,000/acre).”