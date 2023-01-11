€8,000 acre sought for 19-acre in West Cork

In the world of agricultural land, tidier parcels of pasture are often the most desired as they draw interest from a wide variety of potential buyers.

A 19-acre holding near Rosscarbery in West Cork is a good example of such a property and is going for auction on Thursday, February 16 at 3pm at O’Donovan’s Hotel with Clonakilty-based Hodnett Forde Property Services. Although much of it contains land that requires work to bring it up to maximum potential, the interest is good.