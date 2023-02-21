€17k-€18k an acre expected for 124-acre farm next to Mount Juliet

Enjoying a prestigious location, a 124-acre holding near Thomastown, Co Kilkenny, is new to the market with Bagenalstown-based Donohue Town & Country.

The farm is in the townland of Jerpoint West, 1.5km west of the town of Thomastown and next door to the famous Mount Juliet Golf and Country Club. These are described by the auctioneers as prime lands, which extend to the shores of the River Nore, complete with fishing rights and which — given their location — do hold a certain amount of potential for a one-off housing development.

It is certainly a very sought-after location, with high-quality land mixed with the closeness of Thomastown and the prestige of the Jack-Nicklaus-designed golf course — considered by many to be one of the finest parkland courses in the world and which hosted the 2021 Irish Open.

The property has excellent road frontage and the connections are impressive, with a train station in Thomastown and the M9 motorway only a few minutes’ drive away.

The farm is presented in two lots (of about 50 and 70 acres each), giving interested parties the opportunity to purchase in smaller quantities should the mood of the market so dictate.

“It’s an interesting farm,” said selling agent Ed Donohoe. “It’s in one large block and fronts onto the River Nore and situated right next to the main entrance of Mount Juliet Estate. There are about 100 acres of it in tillage at the moment, with about 10 acres of it under forest and a little bit on a flood plain.”

With its different elements, there are going to be variety of clients interested in this holding.

“Yes,” agreed Mr Donohoe. “I think you’re going to have the farming sector interested but although we’ve only just gone to the market with it, I would expect that we’d have somebody in the leisure industry or the equestrian industry among those interested as well.”

The price expectation is in the region of €17,000 to €18,000 per acre — a realistic expectation for this much-coveted corner of Leinster.