€17k-€18k an acre expected for 124-acre farm next to Mount Juliet

Prime lands in prestigious location come in two lots and extend to River Nore, where there are fishing rights
€17k-€18k an acre expected for 124-acre farm next to Mount Juliet

The farm is in the townland of Jerpoint West, 1.5km west of the town of Thomastown and next door to the famous Mount Juliet Golf and Country Club.

Tue, 21 Feb, 2023 - 15:00
Conor Power

Enjoying a prestigious location, a 124-acre holding near Thomastown, Co Kilkenny, is new to the market with Bagenalstown-based Donohue Town & Country.

The farm is in the townland of Jerpoint West, 1.5km west of the town of Thomastown and next door to the famous Mount Juliet Golf and Country Club. These are described by the auctioneers as prime lands, which extend to the shores of the River Nore, complete with fishing rights and which — given their location — do hold a certain amount of potential for a one-off housing development.

It is certainly a very sought-after location, with high-quality land mixed with the closeness of Thomastown and the prestige of the Jack-Nicklaus-designed golf course — considered by many to be one of the finest parkland courses in the world and which hosted the 2021 Irish Open.

The property has excellent road frontage and the connections are impressive, with a train station in Thomastown and the M9 motorway only a few minutes’ drive away.

The farm is presented in two lots (of about 50 and 70 acres each), giving interested parties the opportunity to purchase in smaller quantities should the mood of the market so dictate.

“It’s an interesting farm,” said selling agent Ed Donohoe. “It’s in one large block and fronts onto the River Nore and situated right next to the main entrance of Mount Juliet Estate. There are about 100 acres of it in tillage at the moment, with about 10 acres of it under forest and a little bit on a flood plain.”

With its different elements, there are going to be variety of clients interested in this holding.

“Yes,” agreed Mr Donohoe. “I think you’re going to have the farming sector interested but although we’ve only just gone to the market with it, I would expect that we’d have somebody in the leisure industry or the equestrian industry among those interested as well.”

The price expectation is in the region of €17,000 to €18,000 per acre — a realistic expectation for this much-coveted corner of Leinster.

Read More

87-acre farm outside Kells attracting plenty of interest

More in this section

Freshly processed milk Milk price cuts 'wipe out' liquid milk premium 
Tirlán confirms 6c per litre cut to base milk price for January supplies Tirlán confirms 6c per litre cut to base milk price for January supplies
Photovoltaic solar panel system TAMS 3 funding for solar panels will 'help meet appetite' for renewable projects in farming
#Farming - Property
<p>The new partnership will see milk suppliers able to access discounted loans for implementing sustainable farming practices. Picture David Creedon</p>

Kerry Dairy and Bank of Ireland to offer sustainability-linked loans to milk suppliers 

READ NOW
Agribusiness and Tech Beef and Sheep sector Columnists Dairy sector Emission targets 25by30 Munster farming Legal Matters Pigs and Poultry Rural Life Rural Property Signpost reports Spring Calving Tillage sector Weather BACK TO FARMING HOME PAGE 
IE Logo
Farming Calendar

SPECIAL REPORTS

Biodiversity & Agriculture

Read here

Fertliser & Lime

Read here

Animal Health

Read here

Hemp Farming

Read here

Artifical Insemination

Read here

Fertiliser & Lime

Read here
Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up
Karen Walsh

Karen Walsh

Law of the Land

Latest

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd

Execution Time: 0.287 s