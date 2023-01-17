Danone aims to cut its methane emissions by 30%

Danone has announced a global action plan to cut its methane emissions from its fresh milk supply chain by 30% to 2030.

The company, which is one of the world's largest dairy companies, expects to remove 1.2m tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent of methane emissions by 2030.

Danone said it has already reduced its methane emissions by circa 14% between 2018 and 2020.

Dairy production from cattle makes up an estimated 8% of total human-caused methane emissions, as part of agriculture and livestock activities which represent approximately 40% of global methane emissions.

Danone said to reduce methane emissions, it will focus on working with farmers to implement regenerative dairy practices and develop innovative solutions, and collaborating and partnering with peers, governments, and the Environmental Defense Fund to scale innovation, reporting, and advance financing models.

Danone said it will also focus on advocating and engaging with governments to improve methane policies, data, and reporting as well as funding for research and to support farmers transitioning to regenerative dairy practices.

Danone is the first food company to set a methane reduction target and align with the ambition of the Global Methane Pledge launched at COP26.

The company will report on its methane emissions, as part of its extra financial disclosure.

Nutrition

Danone chief executive Antoine de Saint-Affrique said that dairy products are an affordable source of nutrition for many people, "at the core of our mission to bring health through food".

"As one of the largest dairy companies, we take the challenge of both producing more [to feed a growing population] and greatly reducing emissions and impact on climate," he said.

"Our ambitious plan to reduce methane emissions – in line with Global Methane Pledges from 150 countries – is a commitment to build regenerative dairy.

"This step-change requires a collective effort. Working with farmers, partners, and governments, we have the power and duty to build farming models that benefit the climate and society, taking a step forward to tackling global warming together."

Danone works directly with 58,000 dairy farmers across 20 countries and has already supported projects for dairy farms in 14 countries, through its regenerative agriculture programme, initiatives such as Farming for Generations, and with Danone Ecosystem.

In 2023, Danone will launch four new initiatives for methane reduction in Africa, Europe, and the US.

President of the Environmental Defense Fund Fred Krupp said that cutting methane emissions "is one of the fastest and most effective ways to slow climate change".

"The dairy sector can play an important role in driving these reductions while boosting farmer livelihoods and increasing food security and nutrition," he added.

“Danone is the first food company raising this type of ambition, but it can’t be the last. This is the decisive decade for climate action. We invite other food companies, farmers, and policymakers to join us on a path toward 2030 climate results.”