Former Bord Bia Chief Executive Tara McCarthy has been appointed Alltech's global vice president of environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG).

The new role will see McCarthy supporting the advancement of US agricultural giant's vision of producing enough flood globally in a sustainable manner.

Prior to joining Allltech in June, McCarthy had served as the chief executive officer of Bord Bia, the Irish Food Board, since 2017. Her 25 years’ experience in the food industry also includes serving as chief executive officer for Bord Iascaigh Mhara (BIM), Ireland's seafood development agency.

"Tara’s strategic approach, relationship focus and vast experience within the agri-food sector will add firepower to the advancement of our Planet of Plenty vision," Dr Mark Lyons, president and CEO of Alltech said.

“Agriculture is the sector most integral to planetary health, from its role in the nourishment and well-being of humans and animals, to the capabilities it has to not only safeguard but benefit our Earth’s environment,” said Dr. Mark Lyons, president and CEO of Alltech. “We have well-founded optimism about the future of agri-food and our planet, yet it is a moment for bold action and collective courage.